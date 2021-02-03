BotiCARD initiates CARD e-Pharmacist to clients

By CARD MRI

February 3, 2021

SAN PABLO CITY – To continuously deliver essential services to clients, BotiCARD, a pharmaceutical company under CARD Mutually Reinforcing Institutions (CARD MRI) in collaboration with Microfinance and Health Protection (MaHP) Program Unit launched its CARD e-Pharmacist.

Said BotiCARD President Rosenda Aquino, RPh, “In this time of pandemic, one major priority and concerns of our clients is their health. Following the success of CARD e-Doctor, we, at BotiCARD, initiated CARD e-Pharmacist to make sure that our clients have easy access to seek advice about their health problems and discuss possible treatment that could cure them.”

Through CARD e-Pharmacist, CARD clients and the general public can have immediate access for medical advice and information from health practitioners by using the online platform. “Since the use of digital platform continues to grow, this is an effective and convenient way to help and reach our clients nationwide. CARD e-Pharmacist offers medical advice, diagnose them following a series of questions, and help the clients with the right prescriptions at the comfort of their home,” she added.

To shift online is one way to limit face-to-face contact. She explained that with the use of Facebook, clients can directly message BotiCARD official Facebook page to consult and address their medical concerns. “We make sure that with this initiative, clients can benefit a quick access and free patient counseling to pharmacist and widen the reach of communities and clients that we serve.”