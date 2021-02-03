BotiCARD
initiates CARD e-Pharmacist to clients
By
CARD MRI
February 3, 2021
SAN PABLO CITY – To
continuously deliver essential services to clients, BotiCARD, a
pharmaceutical company under CARD Mutually Reinforcing Institutions
(CARD MRI) in collaboration with Microfinance and Health Protection
(MaHP) Program Unit launched its CARD e-Pharmacist.
Said BotiCARD President
Rosenda Aquino, RPh, “In this time of pandemic, one major priority
and concerns of our clients is their health. Following the success
of CARD e-Doctor, we, at BotiCARD, initiated CARD e-Pharmacist to
make sure that our clients have easy access to seek advice about
their health problems and discuss possible treatment that could cure
them.”
Through CARD e-Pharmacist,
CARD clients and the general public can have immediate access for
medical advice and information from health practitioners by using
the online platform. “Since the use of digital platform continues to
grow, this is an effective and convenient way to help and reach our
clients nationwide. CARD e-Pharmacist offers medical advice,
diagnose them following a series of questions, and help the clients
with the right prescriptions at the comfort of their home,” she
added.
To shift online is one way
to limit face-to-face contact. She explained that with the use of
Facebook, clients can directly message BotiCARD official Facebook
page to consult and address their medical concerns. “We make sure
that with this initiative, clients can benefit a quick access and
free patient counseling to pharmacist and widen the reach of
communities and clients that we serve.”
Aquino concluded that with
this initiative clients with medical problems that is lack of health
care will surely benefit the program. “With this, it will lessen the
cost of going to clinics, hospitals, and pharmacies. In this trying
time, clients should avoid themselves in exposing outside and debts
due to health expenses.”