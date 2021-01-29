The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
 

Follow samarnews on Facebook
 
 
more news...

DPWH-Biliran DEO gets P1.9B infra budget for 2021

Samar First received 162 projects for 2021

Investigate PH: The world needs to act now on Duterte gov’t’s rights abuses

100-days countdown marker to NMP's 43rd anniversary unveiled

Emergency repair of damaged road with slope collapse in Biliran underway

Global probe on PH rights violations to include case of harassed indigenous peoples leader

DPWH completes circumferential road in Barangay Basud, Calbayog City

Former rebels, soldiers jointly finish livelihood training in Leyte

 
GSat Eloading Service

 

 

Matuguinao peace advocates unite against NPA

Matuguinao Peace Assembly

By DPAO, 8ID PA
January 29, 2021

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City, Samar – Some 350 residents of Matuguinao, Samar joined a walk for peace and rejected the presence of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF) in their municipality, in a Peace Assembly on Friday, January 29, 2020.

Led by Mayor Aran Boller and Vice-Mayor Cleofe Belonio, the participants, who included barangay officials, law enforcers, employees of various government agencies, and former rebels, denounce the communist terrorists' deceptive recruitment scheme of the youth and the atrocities committed against government security forces and Matuguinaonons.

“It’s about time to end the chaos and the damage brought by the communist terrorist group. I encourage every Matuguinaonon to help the government by stopping providing sanctuary, financial, material, or any kind of support to the NPA terrorists,” Mayor Boller said.

During the program, hundreds of residents from the 20 barangays of Matuguinao were joined by municipal and barangay leaders, Philippine Army personnel, employees of various government agencies, and former rebels in the ceremonial signing of a peace covenant and resolution declaring the CPP-NPA-NDF as persona non grata in their town. They also burned flags of the CPP-NPA-NDF.

“I appeal to all members of the CPP-NPA-NDF to stop destroying the future of our youth by becoming victims of your deceptive recruitment. I also encourage them to lay down their arms and go back to the folds of the law and be productive citizens,” Mayor Boller added.

The former rebels who joined the peace assembly narrated their experiences while inside the organization and witnessed the inhumane acts of the NPA. They said they are thankful for the government's help to their families after they have decided to surrender. They were not only given a chance to live peacefully with their families but were also given livelihood.

Like the LGU, they are also appealing to their former comrades to return to the folds of the law as the government is ready to help them so they can have peaceful and normal lives as productive citizens of the society.

 

 