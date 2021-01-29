Matuguinao peace
advocates unite against NPA
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
January 29, 2021
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City, Samar – Some 350 residents of Matuguinao, Samar joined a
walk for peace and rejected the presence of the Communist Party of
the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF)
in their municipality, in a Peace Assembly on Friday, January 29, 2020.
Led by Mayor Aran Boller
and Vice-Mayor Cleofe Belonio, the participants, who included
barangay officials, law enforcers, employees of various government
agencies, and former rebels, denounce the communist terrorists'
deceptive recruitment scheme of the youth and the atrocities
committed against government security forces and Matuguinaonons.
“It’s about time to end
the chaos and the damage brought by the communist terrorist group. I
encourage every Matuguinaonon to help the government by stopping
providing sanctuary, financial, material, or any kind of support to
the NPA terrorists,” Mayor Boller said.
During the program,
hundreds of residents from the 20 barangays of Matuguinao were
joined by municipal and barangay leaders, Philippine Army personnel,
employees of various government agencies, and former rebels in the
ceremonial signing of a peace covenant and resolution declaring the
CPP-NPA-NDF as persona non grata in their town. They also burned
flags of the CPP-NPA-NDF.
“I appeal to all members
of the CPP-NPA-NDF to stop destroying the future of our youth by
becoming victims of your deceptive recruitment. I also encourage
them to lay down their arms and go back to the folds of the law and
be productive citizens,” Mayor Boller added.
The former rebels who
joined the peace assembly narrated their experiences while inside
the organization and witnessed the inhumane acts of the NPA. They
said they are thankful for the government's help to their families
after they have decided to surrender. They were not only given a
chance to live peacefully with their families but were also given
livelihood.
Like the LGU, they are
also appealing to their former comrades to return to the folds of
the law as the government is ready to help them so they can have
peaceful and normal lives as productive citizens of the society.