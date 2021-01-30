DAR to make
Tacloban producer of vegetables
By
JOSE ALSMITH L. SORIA
January 30, 2021
TACLOBAN CITY –
Despite having been categorized as highly urbanized, this city is
still capable of producing tons of your favorite vegetables.
This is what the
Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) would like to prove as it plans
to turn an awarded lot under the government’s Comprehensive Agrarian
Reform Program (CARP) into a vegetable garden.
In partnership with the
Department of Agriculture and the City Agriculture Office, DAR
initiated two weeks ago, the plan to make portion of the 23-hectare
lot in Barangay New Kawayan, which is covered by a collective
Certificate of Land Ownership Award (CLOA), into a vegetable garden
where the agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) are guaranteed of
sure income.
This project according to
DAR Regional Director Ismael Aya-ay is dubbed as “Buhay sa Gulay”,
which Agrarian Reform Secretary, Brother John Castriciones, would
like to be replicated in urban areas nationwide after the successful
initial implementation in Tondo, Manila.
This project is expected
to contribute to the sufficient supply of food in the city and
neighboring towns, aside from providing livelihood to the farmers.
Here, though the project
will initially utilize a one-hectare lot planted to fast-yielding
crops such as kangkong, pechay, lettuce, okra and pepino, DA’s Romeo
Delmo suggested, during last week’s planning session, that they will
conduct simultaneously Farmer Field School to the 20 members of the
New Kawayan-Cabalawan Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Farmers’
Association to sustain the project and by-and-by spreading it until
the entire 23 hectares are utilized.
Sonny Colete, 46, an
agrarian reform beneficiary (ARB) of lot-9, which was chosen to be
the demo farm, shared that he agreed to make his area as the demo
farm “because it is an opportunity for us to be assisted in
developing our lots”.
According to him, prior to
this project, only a portion of his area was planted with cassava.
The rest was idle.
In this project, DAR will
provide the farmers with garden tools and other farming materials,
while DA and the City Agriculture Office will provide the seeds and
training.
The project commenced last
week with the preparation of the land, layouting, plot making and
plant sowing. Planting of seedlings into their assigned plots is
scheduled on February 4.
On the last week of
February, it is expected that the farmers could already start
harvesting.
At the moment, making of
60 plots measuring one-by-20 meters continues.