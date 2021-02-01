

District Engineer Ferdinand A. Briones received on Monday, February 01, 2021 the flag of the DPWH -Biliran District Engineering Office from outgoing District Engineer David P. Adongay Jr. (middle) in a symbolic turn-over ceremony. The ceremony was held at DPWH-BDEO, Brgy. Calumpang, Naval, Biliran and was witnessed by Governor Rogelio J. Espina (2nd from left), Chief of the Construction Division, Engr. Sandy T. Pua (1st from right), and Mr. Ritchie Garcia, (1st from left), District Head Officer at House of Representative on behalf of Congressman Gerardo J. Espina Jr.

DPWH-Biliran DEO has new district engineer

By DPWH-Biliran

February 4, 2021

NAVAL, Biliran – The Department of Public Works and Highways -Biliran District Engineering Office (DPWH-BDEO) welcomes new District Engineer Ferdinand A. Briones in a turn-over ceremony on Monday, February 01, 2021.

DE Briones will assume the stewardship of Biliran DEO vacated by outgoing District Engineer David P. Adongay Jr. who in return will also assume the leadership of Northern Samar 2nd District Engineering Office in lieu of DE Briones.

“As a public servant and a good follower, if I may add, I would like to assure everyone that I come here to accomplish a mission mandated to me by our department,” said Briones.

Briones said that with the much-needed support and cooperation from Biliran DEO employees, he may able to deliver his priorities as he begins his stint in the district.

According to Briones, aside from his priority to continue the programs and projects initiated by DE Adongay, he will also see to it that the proposed programs and projects of the district office for CY 2022 will be realized.

He also emphasized that he will enhance linkages with the agency’s stakeholders especially the Local Government Units (LGUs) through close coordination with the different local officials in order to support, prioritize and provide infrastructure development programs in the province.

The new district engineer also said that it is his priority to maximize manpower development both technical and non-technical to raise the bar of competence in program implementations and to practice the core values of the department which are Public Service, Integrity, Professionalism, Excellence and Teamwork.

Meanwhile, outgoing District Engineer Adongay has been awarded by Biliran DEO employees the plaque of appreciation in recognition, grateful acknowledgement and sincere appreciation for his eight years of dedicated services rendered to the agency as District Engineer.