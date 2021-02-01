|
District
Engineer Ferdinand A. Briones received on Monday,
February 01, 2021 the flag of the DPWH -Biliran District
Engineering Office from outgoing District Engineer David
P. Adongay Jr. (middle) in a symbolic turn-over
ceremony. The ceremony was held at DPWH-BDEO, Brgy.
Calumpang, Naval, Biliran and was witnessed by Governor
Rogelio J. Espina (2nd from left), Chief of the
Construction Division, Engr. Sandy T. Pua (1st from
right), and Mr. Ritchie Garcia, (1st from left),
District Head Officer at House of Representative on
behalf of Congressman Gerardo J. Espina Jr.
DPWH-Biliran DEO
has new district engineer
By
DPWH-Biliran
February 4, 2021
NAVAL, Biliran –
The Department of Public Works and Highways -Biliran District
Engineering Office (DPWH-BDEO) welcomes new District Engineer
Ferdinand A. Briones in a turn-over ceremony on Monday, February 01,
2021.
DE Briones will assume the
stewardship of Biliran DEO vacated by outgoing District Engineer
David P. Adongay Jr. who in return will also assume the leadership
of Northern Samar 2nd District Engineering Office in lieu of DE
Briones.
“As a public servant and a
good follower, if I may add, I would like to assure everyone that I
come here to accomplish a mission mandated to me by our department,”
said Briones.
Briones said that with the
much-needed support and cooperation from Biliran DEO employees, he
may able to deliver his priorities as he begins his stint in the
district.
According to Briones,
aside from his priority to continue the programs and projects
initiated by DE Adongay, he will also see to it that the proposed
programs and projects of the district office for CY 2022 will be
realized.
He also emphasized that he
will enhance linkages with the agency’s stakeholders especially the
Local Government Units (LGUs) through close coordination with the
different local officials in order to support, prioritize and
provide infrastructure development programs in the province.
The new district engineer
also said that it is his priority to maximize manpower development
both technical and non-technical to raise the bar of competence in
program implementations and to practice the core values of the
department which are Public Service, Integrity, Professionalism,
Excellence and Teamwork.
Meanwhile, outgoing
District Engineer Adongay has been awarded by Biliran DEO employees
the plaque of appreciation in recognition, grateful acknowledgement
and sincere appreciation for his eight years of dedicated services
rendered to the agency as District Engineer.
The said ceremony was
witnessed by Governor Rogelio J. Espina, Engr. Sandy T. Pua - Chief
of Construction Division, Regional Office VIII, and Mr. Ritchie
Garcia - District Head Officer at House of Representative on behalf
of Congressman Gerardo J. Espina Jr.