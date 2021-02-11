CARD MRI Hijos
Tours launches first Virtual Food Tour
Press Release
February 11, 2021
SAN PABLO CITY –
While tourism remains to be one of the industries most affected by
the COVID-19 pandemic, a glimmer of hope can be seen as the
Department of Tourism (DOT) continues to support Laguna’s tourism
sector, promoting it as a “fun, safe, and sustainable tourist
destination.” CARD MRI Hijos Tours, for example, gets the nod of DOT
as the San Pablo-based tour company in Laguna continually creates
fun virtual tour programs that let the adventurous explore the
country without travelling.
One of its programs allows
food vloggers, culinary students, and food lovers to enjoy “a real
time fun experience” in the comforts of their home, through CARD MRI
Hijos Tours’ Virtual Food Tour.
The first Virtual Food
Tour will jumpstart on February 27, 2021 which will include
discussions on the history of San Pablo City’s traditional dishes
and delicacies like fern salad (ensaladang pako) and grilled
tilapia, and Pancit Kalabuko or noodles made out of mushroom with
squash (kalabasa) and coconut (buko).
The Virtual Food Tour will
also include a pre-recorded food demo of suman, a Filipino rice
cake, that will allow subscribers to cook and prepare these
traditional specialties alongside members of CARD.
Food enthusiasts may
subscribe to the Virtual Food Tour by purchasing a Food Box (P1,999)
that includes some of the key ingredients in making these
traditional specialties like the malagkit or glutinous rice for
suman and the mushroom noodles for the Pancit Kalabuko. The Food Box
also contains products that can be best paired with these special
Filipino food like Coco Sugar, Coco Jam, and Kapeng Barako to
complement the suman delicacy.
Stories of Heritage and Hope
“The Virtual Food Tour is
a way for us to learn more about history, stories of the past,” said
CARD MRI Hijos Tours President Marilyn M. Manila. According to
Manila, one of the goals of the Virtual Food Tour is to share
heritage stories of both food and families – how they passed down
recipes through generations and how important it is to be stewards
of one’s resources.
The Virtual Food Tour also
aims to help communities recover from the effects of the pandemic as
Hijos Tours sources the contents of the Food Box from their
suppliers who are CARD clients. “With every bite of these delicious
delicacies, we support the livelihood of our clients,” Manila added.
Subscribers of the Virtual
Food Tour will not only learn about the culture, history, and
tradition of San Pablo City, Laguna but will also be able to support
communities through its activities and help food become “the new
destination”.
Discover
the history and culture San Pablo City's delicacies and
specialties through Hijos de Siete Lagos Food Box.
Hijos
de Siete Lagos Food Box contains ingredients used for
virtual cooking demo as well as other local products from
CARD clients.