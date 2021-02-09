CARD MRI Publishing House launches Online Radio

SAN PABLO CITY – CARD Mutually Reinforcing Institutions (CARD MRI), a social development organization that is in the business of poverty eradication, continues its journey to digital transformation by introducing its online radio on January 29, 2021.

Through CARD MRI Publishing House Inc., CARD MRI launched a podcast channel named CARD MRI Online Radio on Spotify with its first program offering, “Pulong: Ang Kwento ni Inay.” This tells stories of women, usually microentrepreneurs and their experiences with CARD MRI.

The said program is set to produce 12 episodes a year, with each episode featuring a unique story about women overcoming poverty through entrepreneurship. Every episode will also feature CARD Leaders as storytellers including CARD MRI Founder and Chairman Emeritus Dr. Jaime Aristotle B. Alip and CARD MRI Managing Director Flordeliza L. Sarmiento.

“We are delighted to share the stories of our clients through new innovative approaches. Because times have changed, we learned that we have to adapt and take advantage of digital platforms to continue sharing stories of hope,” said CARD Publishing President Marilyn M. Manila, who was also the first storyteller of the first program.

Her episode featured Marisssa Federizo, a supplier of Mga Likha ni Inay’s Palengke on Wheels (PoW). Through PoW, Marissa’s business thrived as she continuously sold her products to households during the pandemic. Now, with the assistance of POW, Marissa has expanded her frozen food business.