CARD MRI
Publishing House launches Online Radio
Press Release
February 9, 2021
SAN PABLO CITY – CARD Mutually Reinforcing Institutions (CARD MRI), a
social development organization that is in the business of poverty
eradication, continues its journey to digital transformation by
introducing its online radio on January 29, 2021.
Through CARD MRI Publishing House Inc., CARD MRI launched a podcast
channel named CARD MRI Online Radio on Spotify with its first
program offering, “Pulong: Ang Kwento ni Inay.” This tells stories
of women, usually microentrepreneurs and their experiences with CARD
MRI.
The said program is set to
produce 12 episodes a year, with each episode featuring a unique
story about women overcoming poverty through entrepreneurship. Every
episode will also feature CARD Leaders as storytellers including
CARD MRI Founder and Chairman Emeritus Dr. Jaime Aristotle B. Alip
and CARD MRI Managing Director Flordeliza L. Sarmiento.
“We are delighted to share
the stories of our clients through new innovative approaches.
Because times have changed, we learned that we have to adapt and
take advantage of digital platforms to continue sharing stories of
hope,” said CARD Publishing President Marilyn M. Manila, who was
also the first storyteller of the first program.
Her episode featured
Marisssa Federizo, a supplier of Mga Likha ni Inay’s Palengke on
Wheels (PoW). Through PoW, Marissa’s business thrived as she
continuously sold her products to households during the pandemic.
Now, with the assistance of POW, Marissa has expanded her frozen
food business.
The CARD MRI Online Radio
also plans to introduce new programs throughout the year. “We will
also be launching talk shows with microfinance-practitioners and
experts that listeners will not only enjoy, but also learn from. We
are excited to bring you more inspiring stories through our podcast
channel,” she concluded.