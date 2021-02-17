Upset Hindus seek
apology from Rihanna for donning Lord Ganesha pendant in topless
photo-shoot
Press Release
February 17, 2021
Upset Hindus are seeking
apology from singer-actress-businesswoman Rihanna for wearing Lord
Ganesha pendant (on a long necklace) covering her belly-button and
posted on her official Twitter handle on February 15, calling it
highly inappropriate.
Hindu statesman Rajan Zed,
in a statement in Nevada (USA) today, said that Lord Ganesha was
highly revered in Hinduism and was meant to be worshipped in temples
or home shrines and not to be used as a fashion statement to push a
sexy lingerie line or become a tool for sexy fashion. Inappropriate
usage of sacred Hindu deities or concepts or symbols or icons for
commercial or other agenda was not okay as it hurt the devotees.
Zed, who is President of
Universal Society of Hinduism, emphasized that celebrities and
companies should not be in the business of religious appropriation,
sacrilege, and ridiculing entire communities. It was deeply
trivializing of immensely venerated Lord Ganesha to be displayed in
such a manner for mercantile greed.
Besides apologizing to the
worldwide Hindu community, Rajan Zed also urged Rihanna to
immediately remove the objectionable picture from her Twitter
account.
Hinduism was the oldest
and third largest religion of the world with about 1.2 billion
adherents and a rich philosophical thought and it should not be
taken frivolously. Symbols of any faith, larger or smaller, should
not be mishandled; Zed noted.
Many devotees did wear a
Lord Ganesha pendant on short necklace on a regular basis to express
their reverence/devotion in Lord Ganesha; but wearing it as a
fashion accessory in a one-time photo-shoot in this disrespectful
manner for commercial agenda was quite out of line; Rajan Zed
indicated.
Zed suggested Rihanna to
undergo training in religious and cultural sensitivity so that she
had a better understanding of the feelings of communities and
customers.
Rajan Zed further said
that such trivialization of Hindu deities was disturbing to the
Hindus world over. Hindus were for free artistic expression and
speech as much as anybody else if not more. But faith was something
sacred and attempts at trivializing it hurt the followers, Zed
added.
In Hinduism, Lord Ganesha
is worshipped as god of wisdom and remover of obstacles and is
invoked before the beginning of any major undertaking. There are
about three million Hindus in USA. February 15 happened to be
Ganesha Jayanti (Ganesha’s birthday).