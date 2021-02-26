Global ad market
is set to hit $769.9 billion by 2024
Via OMNES Media
February 26, 2021
This is the right time for media vendors to grab
their share as the race between companies to increase their ad
expenses intensifies, says Chief Executive Officer of Advert on
Click
DUBAI – Amid an
intensifying race between companies to increase their advertising
expenditure to boost profitability prospects, the global advertising
market is set to reach $769.9 billion by 2024, an industry expert
has pointed out.
“Advertising
plays a vital role in communicating the value proposition of an
organisation’s offering and influencing the buying behaviour of
consumers. This is the reason why most companies around the world
focus more on advertisements of their products and services,” said
Fahed Aldeeb, Chief Executive Officer of Advert on Click (advertonclick.com).
Digital advertisement
portal Advert on Click is a one-of-its-kind digital platforms that
connects all stakeholders of the media industry from across the
world.
“As much as digital media
has grown, it is working with traditional media to continue the 360
degree media mix that marketers strive for. So, digital media has
not replaced traditional media, but adds to it to complete the
circle,” added the CEO of Advert on Click, which offers a new-age
platform to showcase and promote advertising spaces and solutions of
broadcast, print, online and OOH (out-of-home) players from all
around the globe.
“The Covid-19 pandemic has
accelerated clients’ digital transformation journey. Bearing this in
mind, Offline media such as TV, Radio and OOH also benefitted in
some markets due to lockdowns. This is the right time to board the
bandwagon and stay ahead of your competitors. By registering at
Advert on Click, you can have the whole marketplace at your
fingertips through outreach and unique services that help you get
accurate information, display, transparent comparisons, media plan
preparation and media booking ability,” he said.
More than 950 vendors have
already registered with Advert on Click, the platform is poised to
launch to advertisers in the coming weeks. The platform boasts, ad
space from all types of media vendors, be it digital, print,
broadcast or OOH.
“Advert on Click allows
listing or booking of media space with just a few clicks. Our unique
algorithms connect the right media buyer with the media seller for
optimal results in advertising,” said Aldeeb.
The information offered by
Advert on Click – an integrated knowledge base that empowers direct
advertisers and media buying agencies – includes space availability,
technical specifications, information about the media outlets as
well as their rate cards.