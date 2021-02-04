

District Engineer Ferdinand A. Briones (front right) together with Assistant District Engineer Alfredo L. Bollido (front left) conduct staff meeting with the Planning and Design Section headed by Engr. Rosario B. Rosete on February 04, 2021 at DPWH Biliran DEO Conference Hall.

DPWH-Biliran DEO aims P100M project limit for high impact projects

By DPWH-Biliran

March 3, 2021

NAVAL, Biliran – The Department of Public Works and Highway (DPWH) -Biliran District Engineering Office (DEO) aims to implement high impact infrastructure projects costing up to P100M.

Currently, DPWH-Biliran DEO is only authorize to approve and implement infrastructure projects with a P50M project cost. Above the said amount will already be supervised and implemented by DPWH Regional Office VIII.

District Engineer Ferdinand A. Briones challenges district’s Planning and Design Engineers headed by Engr. Rosario B. Rosete, Chief of Planning and Design Section to upgrade the district’s status.

“Malaki ang impact para sa atin kung maa-upgrade tayo sa P100M (project limit),” said Briones.

According to Briones, once the office will be upgraded, programming, designing, bidding and implementation of infrastructure projects will already be undertaken by the district office which will increase the office’s Engineering Administrative Overhead (EAO) appropriation.

“Yang’ EAO na yan’ na addition, pwede tayo mag-acquire ng additional job orders, dadami ang personnel natin at marami ang mabibigayan ng trabaho dahil may sapat tayong pangsweldo,” said Briones.

Briones also added that the upgrade will also increase the Planning and Design Section’s Preliminary and Detailed Engineering (PDE) fund that could be used to buy the latest softwares for use in planning and designing.

Moreover, implementation of projects will be regularly monitored by the district office.

“Yun ang mission natin ngayong taon na ito, alam kong kaya niyo yan kasi wala namang babaguhin, dadagdagan lang,” said Briones.

The District Engineer instructed Planning and Design Engineers to review the checklist and prepare documents, plans and variations for the upcoming Design Audit which will be the basis in the district’s upgrade.