|
District
Engineer Ferdinand A. Briones (front right) together
with Assistant District Engineer Alfredo L. Bollido
(front left) conduct staff meeting with the Planning and
Design Section headed by Engr. Rosario B. Rosete on
February 04, 2021 at DPWH Biliran DEO Conference Hall.
DPWH-Biliran DEO
aims P100M project limit for high impact projects
By
DPWH-Biliran
March 3, 2021
NAVAL, Biliran –
The Department of Public Works and Highway (DPWH) -Biliran District
Engineering Office (DEO) aims to implement high impact
infrastructure projects costing up to P100M.
Currently, DPWH-Biliran
DEO is only authorize to approve and implement infrastructure
projects with a P50M project cost. Above the said amount will
already be supervised and implemented by DPWH Regional Office VIII.
District Engineer
Ferdinand A. Briones challenges district’s Planning and Design
Engineers headed by Engr. Rosario B. Rosete, Chief of Planning and
Design Section to upgrade the district’s status.
“Malaki ang impact para sa
atin kung maa-upgrade tayo sa P100M (project limit),” said Briones.
According to Briones, once
the office will be upgraded, programming, designing, bidding and
implementation of infrastructure projects will already be undertaken
by the district office which will increase the office’s Engineering
Administrative Overhead (EAO) appropriation.
“Yang’ EAO na yan’ na
addition, pwede tayo mag-acquire ng additional job orders, dadami
ang personnel natin at marami ang mabibigayan ng trabaho dahil may
sapat tayong pangsweldo,” said Briones.
Briones also added that
the upgrade will also increase the Planning and Design Section’s
Preliminary and Detailed Engineering (PDE) fund that could be used
to buy the latest softwares for use in planning and designing.
Moreover, implementation
of projects will be regularly monitored by the district office.
“Yun ang mission natin
ngayong taon na ito, alam kong kaya niyo yan kasi wala namang
babaguhin, dadagdagan lang,” said Briones.
The District Engineer
instructed Planning and Design Engineers to review the checklist and
prepare documents, plans and variations for the upcoming Design
Audit which will be the basis in the district’s upgrade.
Briones emphasized that
the participation and cooperation of the Planning and Design Section
is very important in achieving this goal.