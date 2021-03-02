CARD MBA receives
Golden Arrow Award for Good Corporate Governance
Press Release
March 2, 2021
SAN PABLO CITY –
The CARD Mutual Benefit Association (CARD MBA), the microinsurance
arm of CARD MRI, was awarded a Two Golden Arrow Award during the
virtual ceremony of the ASEAN Corporate Governance Score (ACGS) on
February 19, 2021.
The Golden Arrow Awards
recognizes publicly listed companies (PLCs) and insurance companies
from participating ASEAN countries that has scored at least 80
points in the 2019 ACGS Assessment. ACGS is an initiative introduced
by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the ASEAN Capital Markets
Forum in 2011 to serve as a point of reference to understand the
corporate governance standard that a company has. CARD MBA was given
a score of 91.8 by the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD), a
non-profit organization that sets standards for corporate governance
and the domestic ranking body for the Philippines.
“We are ecstatic that we
continue to improve each year. From One Arrow in 2018, we have now
stepped up and received Two Arrows. This inspired us to ensure that
the culture of corporate governance in our institution continues so
that we can provide the best service to our stakeholders,” CARD MBA
CEO Ms. May Dawat said. She mentioned that together with other
institutions of CARD MRI, improving the quality of service and
relationship to the Filipino people is a step towards a better
quality of life.
CARD Mutual Benefit
Association (CARD MBA) is an institution under CARD MRI that offers
microinsurance services and covers unforeseen accidents and death.
Currently, CARD MBA has more than 21 million insured individuals and
more than 6 million active members.