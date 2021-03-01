Profit with Peanuts: Success story of Tinnie’s Food Products
March 1, 2021
MAKATI CITY –
Peanut Butter with none of the guilt? Tinnie’s Food Products made it
possible.
Tinnie’s
Food Products is a manufacturer of food spreads and other food
products, and is well known for its creamy and crunchy peanut
butter. Moreover, they are the premier peanut butter manufacturer in
the town of Odiongan, Romblon, since 1996.
For peanut butter lovers
with a healthy appetite, Tinnie’s peanut butter is one of the best
options to satisfy sweet cravings with no regrets. Tinnie’s peanut
butter products are made from 100% pure peanuts, with no added sugar
and extender. Today, with the abundant supply of peanuts in the
province, Tinnie’s also sell sugar coated and fried peanuts
alongside its pickled papaya and guava jelly spread.
The enterprise is not new
to accomplishments, as Tinnie’s carries a couple of accolades under
its belt from national and regional trade exhibitions and fairs. In
the last run of the MIMAROPA Naturally Agri-Trade and Tourism Fair
in 2019, Tinnie’s Food Products was awarded the Most Improved
Enterprise, and notably, the participant with the highest acquired
sales during the fair. St. Vincent Ferrer Parish Multi-Purpose
Cooperative in Romblon has also awarded Tinnie's as their Top
Patronizer.
As peanut butter is
considered a pantry essential in a Filipino family’s morning and
merienda routine, Tinnie’s aims to bring a healthier version of the
spread to as many homes as possible. They do this by attending
various seminars on food safety and management, and business
development, such as SSOP and cGMP, Customized Workshop on Basic GMP
and HACCP Principle, Kapatid Mentor Me Negosyo Seminar, Strategic
Entrepreneurship, Empowering the MSME’s through Basic Education,
Philippine Export Competitiveness Program, and FDA Academy, among
others. Ms.Mary Jane Manalo, owner of Tinnie’s Food Products, was
also part of the Kapatid Mentor ME Program in 2017 and the SGS
Negosyo Kaagapay. Complementing these assistances, the products
likewise underwent the Regional Integrated Product Development
Assistance (RIPDA) under the One Town, One Product (OTOP) Program of
DTI.
Significantly, they were
able to construct a small building for their production area and
purchase additional machineries and lot for future business
expansion. With the help of DTI, the enterprise was able to acquire
three full-time employees, and one part-time employee to help in
their growing production. Their monthly gross sales also tripled
since then.
After two years of
development and promotion, Tinnie’s Peanut Butter became one of the
best-selling peanut butters in the province. It finally found a
niche not only in Romblon but also to other places such as Mindoro,
Metro Manila, and Bohol.
Just as any other
business, Tinnie’s felt the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on
operations and demand in the market. Despite this, the enterprise
sees this as an opportunity to innovate and expand their product
lines to support the business and their workers.
Tinnie's Food Products are
available online, via Facebook, Shopee, and other digital platforms.
For more information, visit their social media pages, or send an
email at tinniesfp@yahoo.com.