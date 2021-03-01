Profit with Peanuts: Success story of Tinnie’s Food Products

By DTI-Regional Operations Group

March 1, 2021

MAKATI CITY – Peanut Butter with none of the guilt? Tinnie’s Food Products made it possible.

Tinnie’s Food Products is a manufacturer of food spreads and other food products, and is well known for its creamy and crunchy peanut butter. Moreover, they are the premier peanut butter manufacturer in the town of Odiongan, Romblon, since 1996.

For peanut butter lovers with a healthy appetite, Tinnie’s peanut butter is one of the best options to satisfy sweet cravings with no regrets. Tinnie’s peanut butter products are made from 100% pure peanuts, with no added sugar and extender. Today, with the abundant supply of peanuts in the province, Tinnie’s also sell sugar coated and fried peanuts alongside its pickled papaya and guava jelly spread.

The enterprise is not new to accomplishments, as Tinnie’s carries a couple of accolades under its belt from national and regional trade exhibitions and fairs. In the last run of the MIMAROPA Naturally Agri-Trade and Tourism Fair in 2019, Tinnie’s Food Products was awarded the Most Improved Enterprise, and notably, the participant with the highest acquired sales during the fair. St. Vincent Ferrer Parish Multi-Purpose Cooperative in Romblon has also awarded Tinnie's as their Top Patronizer.

As peanut butter is considered a pantry essential in a Filipino family’s morning and merienda routine, Tinnie’s aims to bring a healthier version of the spread to as many homes as possible. They do this by attending various seminars on food safety and management, and business development, such as SSOP and cGMP, Customized Workshop on Basic GMP and HACCP Principle, Kapatid Mentor Me Negosyo Seminar, Strategic Entrepreneurship, Empowering the MSME’s through Basic Education, Philippine Export Competitiveness Program, and FDA Academy, among others. Ms.Mary Jane Manalo, owner of Tinnie’s Food Products, was also part of the Kapatid Mentor ME Program in 2017 and the SGS Negosyo Kaagapay. Complementing these assistances, the products likewise underwent the Regional Integrated Product Development Assistance (RIPDA) under the One Town, One Product (OTOP) Program of DTI.

Significantly, they were able to construct a small building for their production area and purchase additional machineries and lot for future business expansion. With the help of DTI, the enterprise was able to acquire three full-time employees, and one part-time employee to help in their growing production. Their monthly gross sales also tripled since then.

After two years of development and promotion, Tinnie’s Peanut Butter became one of the best-selling peanut butters in the province. It finally found a niche not only in Romblon but also to other places such as Mindoro, Metro Manila, and Bohol.

Just as any other business, Tinnie’s felt the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on operations and demand in the market. Despite this, the enterprise sees this as an opportunity to innovate and expand their product lines to support the business and their workers.