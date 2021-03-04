DPWH turns over
new school building to Tomaligues Integrated School
By
GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO
March 4, 2021
CALBAYOG CITY – The
Department of Public Works and Highways recently turned-over the new
two-storey, four-classroom school building in Tomaligues Integrated
School (TIS) with a revised contract amount of P11.5 million.
Following the minimum
performance standards and specifications (MPSS) prescribed by the
Department of Education, DPWH equipped the school building with a
fire alarm system, fire extinguisher, automatic water sprinklers,
fire escape, PWD ramp access, and sanitary restrooms. A roof-mount
twin water storage tank was also installed.
The Marcos-type building
was replaced by this new school building that will be occupied by
Kindergarten, Grades 1, 2 and 3 with a total of 95 pupils and four
teachers. For over 15 years, said Ma. Richel Caber, Property
Custodian of Tomaligues Integrated School, Tinambacan District, this
building has been reported for condemnation and removal because it
is risky for students and teachers alike which is not fit to be used
as educational classroom.
School Head Nova Gaspan
stated that they really lack school buildings due to the number of
students enrolled in TIS but now that this building is ready to be
used, there will be enough classrooms for enrollees. She further
said that, “this will be in preparation to our application for
Senior High School, as it is our target for the next year or school
year that we will be having our Senior High School because we
already have three vacant classrooms”.