DPWH turns over new school building to Tomaligues Integrated School

By GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO
March 4, 2021

CALBAYOG CITY – The Department of Public Works and Highways recently turned-over the new two-storey, four-classroom school building in Tomaligues Integrated School (TIS) with a revised contract amount of P11.5 million.

Following the minimum performance standards and specifications (MPSS) prescribed by the Department of Education, DPWH equipped the school building with a fire alarm system, fire extinguisher, automatic water sprinklers, fire escape, PWD ramp access, and sanitary restrooms. A roof-mount twin water storage tank was also installed.

The Marcos-type building was replaced by this new school building that will be occupied by Kindergarten, Grades 1, 2 and 3 with a total of 95 pupils and four teachers. For over 15 years, said Ma. Richel Caber, Property Custodian of Tomaligues Integrated School, Tinambacan District, this building has been reported for condemnation and removal because it is risky for students and teachers alike which is not fit to be used as educational classroom.

School Head Nova Gaspan stated that they really lack school buildings due to the number of students enrolled in TIS but now that this building is ready to be used, there will be enough classrooms for enrollees. She further said that, “this will be in preparation to our application for Senior High School, as it is our target for the next year or school year that we will be having our Senior High School because we already have three vacant classrooms”.

 

 