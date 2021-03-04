Karapatan echoes
call for PDL’s right to health: ‘Immunize them with free, safe,
effective vaccines’
Press Release
March 4, 2021
QUEZON CITY – Human
rights group Karapatan on Thursday, March 4, supported the call of
families and friends of political prisoners for inclusion of
thousands of prisoners, especially the elderly and sick, and
pregnant women among them, in the Philippines for free, safe, and
effective vaccination against COVID-19, as they contend with the
country’s overcrowded detention facilities and poor health and
nutrition situations in jails.
“The people’s right to
health, including the right to free, safe and effective vaccines,
should be upheld, at this time of a pandemic that has contributed to
increased vulnerabilities of populations, including those in packed
and poorly equipped prisons,” said Karapatan Secretary General
Cristina Palabay.
Karapatan said that there
are at least 680 political prisoners, 95 of them have various
illnesses including life-threatening ones while 58 are elderly, out
of the more than 200,000 prisoners in the country. The Bureau of
Jail Management and Penology said in December 2020 that there have
been 1,987 cases of COVID-19 among persons deprived of liberty (PDLs).
“The cases of deaths and
infections among prisoners clearly shows that they are part of those
most at-risk from contracting the highly contagious and deadly
disease that hit the country. These belie declarations of government
officials a year ago when harped on the ‘safer’ conditions in jail
despite irrefutable data on the susceptibility and vulnerabilities
of those in prison to the virus,” she said.
Karapatan said that the
prison population in the Philippines continues to be overwhelmed
because of the dire lack of access to justice of the majority of
poor prisoners and deeply-rooted defects of the justice system,
including the criminalization of the exercise of political dissent
or political beliefs in the country. It cited the “callous actions
on the plea of elderly and sick political prisoners for humanitarian
release during the pandemic.”
“Instead of being released
on humanitarian and just grounds especially amid the pandemic, they
experience multiple layers of injustice including being charged with
and detained on trumped up criminal offenses,” she stated.
“Thus, it is the
government’s responsibility and obligation to ensure the provision
of timely, relevant and comprehensive health services for PDLs,
including their access to free, safe, and effective vaccines,” ended
Palabay.