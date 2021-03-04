Miss Universe
2018 and OTOP Ambassador Catriona Gray’s visit creates huge impact
on sales
By
DTI-Regional
Operations Group
March 4, 2021
MAKATI CITY – The
Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray visited the province of Laguna to
showcase some of its local products and businesses in her role as an
ambassador of the Department of Trade and Industry’s One Town, One
Product (OTOP) project on August 27 to 30, 2020. Gray was also
recognized as “Adopted Illustrious Daughter of Laguna” by the
provincial government.
As the face of OTOP
Philippines, Gray highlighted small local businesses in various
regions, with Laguna as her first stop. “I am lending my platform to
our [Filipino] small businesses, MSMEs (micro, small and
medium-sized enterprises) and entrepreneurs,” the beauty queen said
via Instagram last August 29.
Some of Laguna MSMEs who
showcased their local products and businesses during the visit were
Ai-She Footwear (Liliw, Laguna), Junk Not Handicraft (Biñan City,
Laguna), and Rolyo Likha At Iba Pa Handicraft (Pila, Laguna).
Started with an investment
of P50,000.00 in 2006, Corazon Coligado, owner of Ai-She Footwear,
grabbed an opportunity and started her footwear business with two
male footwear makers aside from her designer friend. Crafting the
business with continuous learning, Coligado engaged herself with
different programs and services of the Department of Trade and
Industry (DTI). To name one, she was endorsed to the Department’s
partner agency CESO (Canadian Executive Service Organization) which
honed her business plan and focused on the main plans to transfer to
a bigger production area in order to hire more workers and increase
production as well as to improve raw materials and inventory
management.
Ai-She Footwear was
overwhelmed with the fast development in their business and fortune
and has become a regular exhibitor on every trade fair at the
national and international fairs organized by DTI. Ai-She Footwear
focused on producing many kinds of artisan shoes, in a variety of
aesthetics – including crocheted and patchwork – in colors mirroring
the town’s vibrant culture.
With the recent
involvement to OTOP Philippines Ambassador Gray’s visit, Ai-She
Footwear generated estimated sales of P300,000.00 from September to
December 2020. Ai-She designed a Catriona abaca mule made from
locally sourced materials, all handcrafted by sapateros in Liliw,
with an embroidered three stars and a sun emblem as a finishing
touch. “Kinikilig ako kasi Filipino brand Ai-She Footwear created
shoes in my honor,” Gray says. “I was even able to experience
putting together my own pair of the ‘Catriona shoe!’,” she added.
With the aim to turn trash
into art, Wilhelmina “Willie” Garcia, owner of Junk Not Handicraft,
is passionate about interior design and the environment. They always
had a way to recycle plastic wastes and transform them into artful,
premium-priced furniture and even bags and fashion accessories. Junk
Not Handicraft has long been involved in a lot of journeys in
partnership with DTI including participation to trade fairs and
exhibits sponsored by the Department.
Junk Not Handicraft was
featured and won many local and international awards. Known for
being a social entrepreneur and with continuing international trend
of environmentalism, Willie has received numerous inquiries from all
over the Philippines and abroad on the possibility of replicating
her business model. With the recent involvement to OTOP Philippines
Ambassador Gray’s visit, Junk Not Handicraft generated estimated
sales of P1,830,000.00 from September to December 2020.
From his interest and
hobby of paper rolling, Renel Batralo identified a business
opportunity to create various art and crafts from fashion
accessories to home furnishing to containers to mats to baskets.
This has led to the growth of Rolyo Likha At Iba Pa Handicraft – now
one of the best artists in this field not only in Laguna but also in
the Philippines.
Despite the challenges and
negative criticisms encountered in 2008, Batralo never gave up and
held his determination and explored all other possibilities to
further improve his work. He was enrolled in DTI’s Kapatid Mentor ME
Program wherein he attended and participated in various DTI seminar
workshops and trainings on entrepreneurship. Soon after, he became a
mentor himself as well and started providing livelihood trainings to
potential and existing MSMEs. Batralo maximized the use of local
resources and turned these into art and crafts. With the recent
involvement to OTOP Philippines Ambassador Gray’s visit, Rolyo Likha
At Iba Pa Handicraft generated estimated sales of P707,000.00 from
September to December 2020.
The Raise Your Flag Laguna
initiative as part of the visit of OTOP Philippines Ambassador Gray
was able to become a venue to see the importance of learning and
advocating our local products, our weaving communities, and our
Filipino culture.