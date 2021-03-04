Fishery
production in Eastern Visayas drops by 13.7% in the fourth quarter
of 2020
March 4, 2021
TACLOBAN CITY – The
total volume of fisheries production in Eastern Visayas was
estimated at 30,145 Metric Tons (MT) during the fourth quarter of
2020. It is 13.7 percent lower compare with the 34,936 MT production
in the same quarter in 2019.
Eastern Visayas accounted
for 2.5 percent of the country’s total fishery production during the
4th quarter of 2020. It ranked seventh among the regions with low
fishery production in the country (Table 1).
Across provinces, Northern
Samar produced the highest volume of fisheries at 6,849 MT,
comprising 22.7 percent of the total fishery production in the
region. Samar ranked second at 6,777 MT, accounting for 22.5 percent
of the region’s total fishery production. Biliran, meanwhile
registered 1,750 MT, the lowest volume of production which shared
only 5.8 percent.
Among the subsectors,
municipal fishing contributed the highest production with 22,639 MT
or 75.1percent share to the total fishery production in the 4th
quarter of 2020. Aquaculture shared 4,596 MT or 15.2 percent, while
commercial fishing contributed 2,910 MT or 9.7 percent (Table 2).
Municipal Fisheries
production inched up by 3.7 percent from the 21,834 MT in the fourth
quarter of 2019 to 22,639 MT in the same quarter of 2020. Of this
figure, 99.6 percent came from unloading in marine landing centers
while the rest were caught from inland bodies of water. Among
provinces, the increase in municipal fisheries production was noted
in Southern Leyte which almost tripled from 1,340 MT in the 4th
quarter of 2019 to 3,764 MT in the same quarter in 2020. While
Northern Samar and Eastern Samar registered increases by 29.9
percent and 1.3 percent, respectively. A drastic drop was noted in
Leyte by 65.1 percent. Minimal decreases were recorded in Biliran
(7.6%) and Samar (0.5%).
Commercial fishing
production on the other hand decreased by 14.3 percent, from 3,397
MT in the fourth quarter of 2019 to 2,910 MT in the same quarter of
2020. The subsector comprised 9.7 percent of the total fisheries
production. Samar, Southern Leyte and Leyte, recorded a significant
decline of 44.6 percent, 33.8 percent and 2.6 percent, respectively.
Biliran recorded the highest increase of 19.6 percent, from 432 MT
in the fourth quarter of 2019 to 517 MT during this period in 2020
(Table 2).
Meanwhile, volume of
harvest from aquaculture went down by 52.6 percent. Its 9,705 MT
production in the fourth quarter of 2019 dropped to 4,596 MT in the
same quarter of 2020. The share of aquaculture subsector to the
total fisheries was 15.2 percent. Only Eastern Samar recorded
increase in production estimated at 177 MT at 56.6 percent. On the
other hand, the decrease in the volume of harvest in aquaculture was
contributed by the decreases in the provinces of Northern Samar
(71.5%), Leyte (53.7%), Samar (53.6%), Biliran (42.4%) and Southern
Leyte (13.1%).