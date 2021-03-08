Wounded NPA,
abandoned by comrades, dies in Samar clash
By
19th Infantry
Battalion, 8ID PA
March 8, 2021
MATUGUINAO, Samar –
A member of the terrorist New People’s Army succumbed to death after
an encounter with the operating troops of 19th Infantry Battalion
(19IB) a few kilometers away from Barangay San Roque, Matuguinao,
Samar on March 6, 2021.
The troops clashed against
ten (10) NPA terrorists in the afternoon of the said date leading to
a 30-minute firefight that resulted to the capture of a wounded NPA
who was abandoned by his fleeing comrades.
Determined to keep the
wounded NPA alive, the troops immediately provided immediate medical
care and evacuated the casualty to the barangay proper for further
medical assistance.
The wounded NPA identified
himself as Oti Ogacho, 23yo, and a resident of Brgy. Mahanud of the
same Municipality. He was presented to the barangay officials and
residents of Brgy San Roque, Matuguinao, who confirmed his identity
and recognized him as a known NPA member operating in the area.
The wife of Oti Ogacho
also arrived at the Barangay hall to accompany her husband.
Residents further revealed that the wife is also an NPA member who
went on lie-low in order to deliver her second child two (2) weeks
ago.
However, while waiting for
assistance to evacuate Oti to the nearest hospital for further
medical attention, he passed away due to the effects of the gunshot
wounds he incurred during the encounter.
“It is so sad that another
life is gone, wasted, because of the CPP-NPA’s deception. Our
soldiers were determined to keep the wounded NPA alive because we
know his family needs him, especially his newborn child. It is also
a norm for us soldiers to treat the wounded even if he is an enemy.
‘Sir buligi ak, Karuyag ko pa mabuhi mayda ako duha na anak ngan
bag-o la nanag anak tan asawa’ - those are the words Oti uttered to
the troops before taking his final breath,” Lieutenant Colonel
Fernando C Engcot, Battalion Commander of 19IB, said.