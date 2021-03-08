Flood control
structure erected along Gandara River in Samar
By
GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO
March 8, 2021
CALBAYOG CITY – In
an effort of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to
strengthen infrastructure for flood risk mitigation, a flood control
structure was built with a total contract amount of P61.1 million
along Gandara River in Adela Heights, Gandara Samar.
The scope of work spans
596 linear meters and a height of 3.275 meters with an additional
parapet of 0.9 meters. Torrential rains most of the time cause
rivers to swell as in the case in Gandara River where more
inhabitants are at risk of flooding.
Gandara River is one of
the two major river systems in the First District of Samar. While it
is a source of livelihood and water for nearby towns and villages,
it is also usually the source of inundation. Hence, Samar First
District Engineering Office is undertaking more flood control
projects along said river.