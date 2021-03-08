Flood control structure erected along Gandara River in Samar

By GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO

March 8, 2021

CALBAYOG CITY – In an effort of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to strengthen infrastructure for flood risk mitigation, a flood control structure was built with a total contract amount of P61.1 million along Gandara River in Adela Heights, Gandara Samar.

The scope of work spans 596 linear meters and a height of 3.275 meters with an additional parapet of 0.9 meters. Torrential rains most of the time cause rivers to swell as in the case in Gandara River where more inhabitants are at risk of flooding.