Flood control structure erected along Gandara River in Samar

By GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO
March 8, 2021

CALBAYOG CITY – In an effort of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to strengthen infrastructure for flood risk mitigation, a flood control structure was built with a total contract amount of P61.1 million along Gandara River in Adela Heights, Gandara Samar.

The scope of work spans 596 linear meters and a height of 3.275 meters with an additional parapet of 0.9 meters. Torrential rains most of the time cause rivers to swell as in the case in Gandara River where more inhabitants are at risk of flooding.

Gandara River is one of the two major river systems in the First District of Samar. While it is a source of livelihood and water for nearby towns and villages, it is also usually the source of inundation. Hence, Samar First District Engineering Office is undertaking more flood control projects along said river.

 

 