Hijos Tours grabs finalist spot in Sustainability Innovations Pitch

SAN PABLO CITY – CARD MRI Hijos Tours was selected as one of the finalists in the Society Category of the Sustainability Innovations Pitch on February 22, 2021.

The Sustainability Innovations Pitch is part of this year’s Philippine Innovation Month that plans to support projects that tackle one of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals and aid in recovering from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hijos Tours chose to present its travel box, one of its innovations in response to the challenges faced by the tourism industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Even when the tourism industry is hardly hit by the pandemic, we continue our mission of supporting communities through our innovative services. We thought that while our mobility is limited due to physical restrictions and health protocols, we can still travel in the comforts of our homes virtually. Thus, our team conceptualized a travel box that contains products of various locales and that makes use of virtual reality technology,” Mr. Raffy Antes, Hijos Tours Deputy Director said.

The travel box includes a VR glass which you can use to view the 360° tour; souvenirs like pins, ref magnets, post cards found in the locale; and food items that is unique to the city. Each purchase will help the locals that contributed to the making of the box, providing a source of income from tourism amidst the pandemic.

Hijos Tours aims to build and support communities by helping them showcase their heritage stories and products, in line with CARD MRI’s goal of community building. This provides opportunities for local communities as well as for e-travelers to have a quality, virtual tour at the comfort of their home.

“We hope to produce more travel boxes to reach more communities in the future. Post COVID, we would like to use the Travel Box as a gateway to the local communities and give e-travelers a glimpse of what to expect when they can physically tour the place. With this, we hope to feed the minds and bodies of the Filipino people through these challenging times,” Mr. Antes as he concluded Hijos’ plans for the future.