SRI LANKA: Black
Sunday - Mourning the death of criminal investigating capacity
By
BASIL FERNANDO,
Asian Human Rights Commission
March 8, 2021
In answering the call of
the Catholic Bishops Conference of Sri Lanka, the faithful living in
various parts of the country wore black and attended the churches as
a protest against the failure to provide justice for all those who
were killed in the Easter Sunday bombings in 2019. They also
participated in silent protests. This Black Sunday is a good
occasion to reflect back not only on the lives that were lost on
that blackened Easter Sunday, but also the general nature of the
threats posed to human life in Sri Lanka where protection has become
an extremely difficult problem.
All this time, the two
governments, the one that was in power and what is in power now have
concentrated more on creating a political discourse around the
Easter Sunday massacre. However, what they have completely failed to
focus on is the investigation that was required for a grave crime.
No amount of presidential commissions can replace the most primary
requirement in dealing with crimes that is the need for criminal
investigations. Presidential commissions are not and cannot be the
means of inquiring into a crime in terms of the criminal law. That
is the task of criminal investigators.
In a modern society, the
prevention of crime and also punishment for crimes that has already
been taken place can happen only when there is a dedicated,
competent and efficient criminal justice system. It is the
investigators who could find the details of the actual criminals who
carried out these bomb attacks and the conspirators who were
criminally involved in the crime.
Criminal investigations
are a function of the policing department. It is perhaps the most
important function of a police department to have the kind of
investigators that would find all the evidence that is required
which reveals the crime and those who are involved in the crime.
Gathering of evidence from the point of view of the criminal law and
the evidence law of a country is the only way by which the criminals
can be found and also they could be successfully prosecuted.
The people who sit as
presidential commissioners are not part of the police investigating
division, nor do they have the necessary means and competence to be
investigators.
Proverbially the task of a
criminal investigator is illustrated by a character like Sherlock
Holmes created by Agatha Christie in her stories. The criminal
investigator uses the methods which have been developed over
centuries in order to gather facts relating to a crime and
thereafter to analyze these facts to arrive at conclusions about the
individuals who were involved in carrying out the crime from many
points of view.
If the Catholic Bishops
Conference of Sri Lanka and all others who are concerned with
bringing the perpetrators of the bomb blast which killed large
number of persons are to make an intelligent contribution to
resolving of this neglected problem, their concentration should be
to scrutinize the manner in which the criminal investigations into
these bomb blasts have been carried out.
If such a scrutiny is
carried out, one glaring fact will come to the attention of anyone
concerned, that is that something has gone radically wrong in the
criminal investigation capacity of the Sri Lankan police. Whatever
may be the cause of this loss of capacity for thorough and
comprehensive criminal investigations leading to tangible results,
the important matter now is to address the loss of this
all-important capacity in order to ensure the security of people.
When the police function of criminal investigations is lost,
everything is lost from the point of view of the capacity to
investigate and prosecute criminals. That situation exists
overwhelmingly in Sri Lanka for the past few decades.
When the President
Gotabaya speaks of security, he always refers to security at the
time of civilian conflict like that of the LTTE where the idea is
very different to the security that should prevail within a society
in normal times. The primary agencies in the times of conflict in
maintaining national security is the military. However, the primary
agency that is in charge of dealing with crimes including criminal
investigations is the National Police Service. In the utterances
made by President Gotabaya or any other leading figure in the
government, there is hardly any mention of the resuscitating of the
criminal investigating capacity of the Sri Lankan police.
The same could be said of
the previous government also. They too completely neglected the
development of an independent criminal investigation branch which is
not dependent on the manipulations of politicians but carry out
their functions only within the professional limits that are part of
the philosophies and the practices relating to criminal
prosecutions. In fact, in recent times, all the governments have
conspired and acted continuously to undermine the criminal
investigating capacity of the Sri Lankan police.
By the end of the colonial
period, and in the early years after the independence, there were
very important developments where much resources were allocated in
order to develop a kind of professional criminal investigating
department which could stand in par with other similar institutions
in other parts of the world. In fact the achievements of the
criminal investigators of the time was remarkable.
However that is not the
situation today. Among many causes that has caused the deterioration
is the fact of trying to manipulate the criminal investigation
department for various political uses. On the one hand, use this
department in order to target political opponents and on the other,
undo and erase evidence against those whom for political reasons,
the government wants to exonerate. Both ways have affected the
system badly.
That damaged criminal
investigation department is the source from which the Sri Lanka’s
ability to deal with serious criminal investigations rose. That is
the root that needs to be addressed if those who are demanding
accountability for the crimes committed on the Easter Sunday should
concentrate their effort on.
If that does not happen,
all that will happen is a merely repetition of what has happened
already during the last two years and that is to keep a farcical
situation about ensuring justice for the victims and survivors of
this massacre. It is not only about this massacre but also about
almost all serious crimes.
The prosecutor cannot
replace the functions of the investigator. If the investigator
fails, all that the prosecutors could do is to make all kinds of
public promises and public statements which themselves are
essentially farcical in nature.
Thus, those who lost their
lives in the Easter Sunday massacre has a message for all the people
living in Sri Lanka now; that message is “if the security of life is
to be guaranteed then first of all ensure that the crimes committed
against us be criminally investigated and by doing that, make our
loss of our life meaningful for the rest of the country so that
similar occurrences would be prevented by the very knowledge that
the country is capable of getting at any criminal of whatever
orientation or inclination at the shortest possible time.
If there was a well
functioning criminal investigation unit, it would have received
information about the crime even long before it would have happened.
For people to trust the police, it is essential that they have a
conviction that whether information that is given to the police will
lead to inquiries and that the capacity of the investigators are
such and they are capable of finding the truth.
It was a paralyzed and
dysfunctional criminal investigation capacity on the Sri Lankan
police that is the root cause of the possibility of doing such
drastic criminal act.
Life of everybody in Sri
Lanka is at risk. If a serious crime happens, it would be an uphill
task to get a proper complaint registered at a police station which
would lead to the beginning of an investigation. There are hundreds
of complaints which take place where the people complain not only on
bigger issues but comparatively smaller issues. It is so difficult
for people to even register a proper complaint at the police
stations.
In one of such incidents
on a matter of attempted murder, a man who was the victim and his
family made all possible attempts to get a complaint registered.
Initially, the relevant police station had no interest in
registering the complaint. After much pestering when the police
moved to registering the complaint, they did it so carelessly that
the affected person did not want to sign that statement. Even after
getting this unsatisfactory statement, police made no attempt to
visit the crime scene and to do any kind of credible investigation.
The man had to go to the
ASP, SP many times over and over again over few weeks and despite of
many promises no investigation was made. Thereafter he complained to
the Inspector General of Police, Police Commission and Human Rights
Commission. All he got was a letter from the IGP saying that his
complaint will be looked into by a senior officer attached to the
area where the incident has taken place. And when this person
contacted the assigned officer, he was given a date and when he went
there, the investigation into his complaint was postponed for
another two months.
That incident is not an
exception. That is the way things happen in Sri Lanka to almost
everybody who does not have any kind of political clout if he goes
to get a complaint registered at a police station.
A neglected policing
system with an extremely poor criminal investigation division is
what Sri Lanka has to deal with any crimes including such horrible
crimes as the Easter Sunday massacre. It would just be nothing less
than a joke if those concerned keep on expecting that the criminal
perpetrators of this crime would be punished while the nature of the
investigating mechanism that exists in Sri Lanka is in such a
collapsed state.
It has become the duty of
all people of good will, including the religious leaders, the
intellectuals and everyone to give highest priority to the demand of
immediate actions on the part of the government of Sri Lanka to
address the issue of serious defects of the policing system in Sri
Lanka and in particular serious defects of the police investigation
divisions in Sri Lanka.
If that does not happen,
punishing the perpetrators of Easter Sunday massacre will be just to
wait for a pie in the sky.