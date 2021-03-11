NMP Services
Association yields bountiful rice harvest
Officials and NMPSA Members witnessing local farmers gather the
first harvest of the NMP-NMPSA rice plantation.
By
National Maritime
Polytechnic
March 11, 2021
TACLOBAN CITY – A
day of immense pride and joy for the National Maritime Polytechnic
Services Association (NMPSA), the sole and exclusive negotiating
agent of NMP as the fully-grown rice paddy in an approximately six
thousand two hundred square meters (6,200 sqm) is now being
hand-harvested after 4-5 months of cultivation.
It can be recalled that
NMP and the NMPSA entered into a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) in
October 2020 allowing the latter to cultivate, by engaging a local
farmer, the former’s idle and unproductive land located at the back
of the General Services and Auxiliary Section (GSAS) Building.
This is in consonance with
certain provisions of the Collective Negotiation Agreement (CNA)
entered into by and between NMP and NMPSA particularly on the
“Association’s Entrepreneurial Activities” which allows the NMPSA to
engage in entrepreneurial activities within premises of the Agency,
at its own expense and responsibility aimed at improving the
economic conditions of its members.
In turn, the NMPSA through
a Contract of Agreement tapped a local farmer to cultivate and plant
rice on the subject land based on a 75/25 sharing of net harvest in
favor of the farmer.
“This is just one of the
many more fruitful collaborations of NMP and NMPSA. More is yet to
come with the end in view of enhancing employees’ productivity,
efficiency and work satisfaction, and to increase employees’
morale”, said NMP Executive Director Joel B. Maglunsod.
In response, NMPSA
President, Ms. Maria Chona B. Rama conveyed her appreciation to the
management.
“The NMPSA is grateful for
the constant support of the management in its cause of fostering and
improving the welfare and well-being of all NMP employees through
partnership in various activities”, she commented.
It is noteworthy that NMP
and the NMPSA signed a 3-year CNA on 11 November 2019, paving way
for a progressive and harmonious relationship, aimed at attaining
maximum efficiency in providing services to the public through
conduct of quality trainings and relevant researches.
Moreover, the CNA also
provides for the inclusion of NMPSA in committees and bodies
mandated by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and Civil
Service Commission (CSC) and the joint institution of cost-cutting
measures to generate savings without prejudice to the efficient
delivery of services to the Agency’s clients.