First batch of
Davao durian arrives Down Under
By
DTI-Foreign Trade Service Corps
March 11, 2021
MELBOURNE, Australia
– Australians will soon be tasting the sweet, savory, and creamy
durian from Davao as the Philippines’ first-ever shipment of frozen
durian from Davao City has arrived Down Under.
The initial shipment of
two varieties of durian called Puyat and Duyaya in whole pieces with
shell and a tasting sampler pack arrived at the Port of Melbourne on
Tuesday, 2 March, made possible by Melbourne-based importer, Aus
Asia Produce Pty Ltd. Aus Asia Produce is an Australian company that
specializes in importing and distributing exotic tropical fruits,
Asian vegetables, herbs and other products.
“The durian varieties
included in the shipment are Puyat and Duyaya. Puyat is sweet with a
hint of “bitterness” as desired flavor amongst new generation durian
connoisseurs. Whilst Duyaya has the most flesh of any durian I have
ever seen in my life, and I’ve eaten many before and this is even
more meaty,” said Thanh Truong, director of Aus Asia Produce Pty
Ltd.
“The first batch of
shipment also includes a Tasting Sampler Pack or Durian Box
containing 3 varieties of durian: Puyat, Duyaya and Arancillo
curated by “Year of the Durian” writer and traveller Lindsay Gasik,
the most travelled durian blogger in the world,” added Mr. Truong.
Philippine Ambassador to
Australia Ma. Hellen B. De Le Vega said this is a breakthrough
development that could further expand exports of other fruits and
vegetables from Mindanao. “The Philippine government continues to
find ways to make available our food products here in Australia and
we are working with stakeholders in government and in business to
deliver premium variety to the Australian market,” the Ambassador
said.
In the meantime, the
Department of Trade and Industry, through the Philippine Trade and
Investment Center (PTIC) in Sydney said the Philippines is looking
forward to more cooperation between Australian and Philippine
companies that will bring more Philippine high-quality, world-class
food products to Australia and make it available to both Filipino
and Australian mainstream consumers.