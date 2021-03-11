First batch of Davao durian arrives Down Under

By DTI-Foreign Trade Service Corps

March 11, 2021

MELBOURNE, Australia – Australians will soon be tasting the sweet, savory, and creamy durian from Davao as the Philippines’ first-ever shipment of frozen durian from Davao City has arrived Down Under.

The initial shipment of two varieties of durian called Puyat and Duyaya in whole pieces with shell and a tasting sampler pack arrived at the Port of Melbourne on Tuesday, 2 March, made possible by Melbourne-based importer, Aus Asia Produce Pty Ltd. Aus Asia Produce is an Australian company that specializes in importing and distributing exotic tropical fruits, Asian vegetables, herbs and other products.

“The durian varieties included in the shipment are Puyat and Duyaya. Puyat is sweet with a hint of “bitterness” as desired flavor amongst new generation durian connoisseurs. Whilst Duyaya has the most flesh of any durian I have ever seen in my life, and I’ve eaten many before and this is even more meaty,” said Thanh Truong, director of Aus Asia Produce Pty Ltd.

“The first batch of shipment also includes a Tasting Sampler Pack or Durian Box containing 3 varieties of durian: Puyat, Duyaya and Arancillo curated by “Year of the Durian” writer and traveller Lindsay Gasik, the most travelled durian blogger in the world,” added Mr. Truong.

Philippine Ambassador to Australia Ma. Hellen B. De Le Vega said this is a breakthrough development that could further expand exports of other fruits and vegetables from Mindanao. “The Philippine government continues to find ways to make available our food products here in Australia and we are working with stakeholders in government and in business to deliver premium variety to the Australian market,” the Ambassador said.