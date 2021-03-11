Rebel Returnees
as Peacebuilders in Eastern Samar
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
March 11, 2021
BORONGAN, Eastern Samar
– The government has further intensified the campaign against
communist rebels. Apart from the intensified military operations and
the neutralization of the communist rebel personalities, the
government is also utilizing the former rebels turned peacebuilders
as their allies.
About 31 former rebels,
yunit militia, organizers, and mass supporters in Eastern Samar have
expressed support to help convince their former comrades to turn
their back from the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) during an
assembly held in Barangay Lalawigan, Borongan City on Tuesday, March
9, 2021.
Ka Olive, a former rebel
and President of the Eastern Samar Peacebuilders Group could not
hide her happiness as she looks back on how the local government and
law enforcement agencies helped her after surrendering two years
ago. She said she was not only given a second chance to be reunited
with her family but was also given financial assistance so she can
start anew.
“Malaki ang support nila (gobyerno)
sa amin, dahil kung wala siguro ay bumalık na kami doon sa bundok.
Malaki na rin ang pagkakaiba ng buhay namin ngayon kaysa noong nasa
sa bundok na wala kang aasahan; sa gobyerno natin malaki ang pag-asa,
marami ang tumulong at tutulong, maraming proyekto ang binibigay sa
amin,” Ka Olive said.
She added with the
creation of the peacebuilders group in Eastern Samar, peace-building
efforts and livelihood opportunities among the returnees will be
strengthened. It will also pave the way for more members of the CTG
to lay down their weapons and return to the folds of the law.
Another returnee, Ka
Dendong, assured the government of his full support in addressing
the decades-long insurgency problem in Eastern Visayas. He now leads
the campaign against the deceptive recruitment of the New People’s
Army encouraging youth not to be deceived by the false ideology of
the NPA, and how the communist group used legal organizations like
Anakbayan, Kabataan Partylist, and Karapatan to recruit students and
youth to join the armed struggle between the Armed Forces and NPA.
“Nakatulong kami di lang
sa aming barangay maging sa ibang tao, at makatulong sa ating
gobyerno na tapusin na ang mga NPA na walang mabuting naidudulot sa
atin,” Ka Dendong added.
Meanwhile, the 17-year old
Ka Lyn, one of the rebel returnees is hoping that like her, more
youth who were recruited by the NPA will finally decide to leave the
armed struggle. Like Ka Olive and Ka Dendong, she was also convinced
to be part of the rebel group because of their promise that she will
be sent to school to finish her education but instead become an
extortion collector in Balangiga town.
“Araw-araw nangongolekta
ako ng pera sa mga magsasaka. Kada buwan may naiipon akong tatlong
libo na binibigay ko sa kilusan. Kalaunan di ko na kayang mangolekta
lalo na sa mga magsasaka na hirap tustusan ang kanilang pamilya,” Ka
Lyn said.
The Commanding Officer of
the 78th Infantry Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Oliver C. Alvior
said the Philippine Army and the Local Government Units are doing
the localize peace talks since military solution alone is not the
solution to the decades-long insurgency problem in Eastern Visayas.
“Grassroots yong ating
approach, sila na nandoon sa barangay, so when we organized them we
are identifying yong mga issues that are being used by the communist
terrorist group in exploiting them. So if we correctly identify yong
mga issues na yon, then we can provide the correct interventions, so
in doing so we can help them return to the mainstream, and prepare
them through proper interventions prepare them to become productive
citizen,” said LtCol. Alvior.
LtCol. Alvior added with
the full support of the peacebuilders and the community more NPA
rebels are expressing to surrender and avail of the programs offered
by the government to the rebel returnees.
“Pag nakita ng mga
kasamahan nila na nasa bundok pa, then it could be a testament,
evidence na the government is not only talking but putting into
actions yong ano yong mga nakasaad na objectives ng EO 70. So
pagmakita ng mga kasamahan nila yan and then less effort from us
sila na mismo ang magconvince kasi sila yong may mga contacts, sila
yong magcoconvince to follow their footsteps withdraw allegiance
with the communist party,” LtCol. Alvior said.