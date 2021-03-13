Overcome evil
with good
By
Fr. ROY CIMAGALA,
roycimagala@gmail.com
March 13, 2021
THIS is a very intriguing
part of our Christian faith. Not only should we love our enemies, as
Christ taught us, but we also need to drown evil with an abundance
of good. This was specifically articulated by St. Paul in his Letter
to the Romans where he said:
“Do not repay anyone evil
for evil. Be careful to do what is right in the eyes of everyone. If
it is possible, as far as it depends on you, live at peace with
everyone. Do not take revenge, my dear friends, but leave room for
God’s wrath, for it is written: ‘It is mine to avenge; I will
repay,’ says the Lord. On the contrary: “If your enemy is hungry,
feed him; if he is thirsty, give him something to drink. In doing
this, you will heap burning coals on his head.” (Rom 12,17-20)
We have to try our best to
erase whatever disbelief, doubt or skepticism we can have as we
consider this teaching, since most likely, our first and spontaneous
reaction to it would precisely be those conditions. We can ask, even
if done only interiorly, “Is Christ really serious about this? Can
this thing that Christ and St. Paul are telling us, possible,
doable?”
When these reactions come
to us, it is time to remind ourselves that we just have to follow
our faith that definitely contains a lot of mysteries and things
supernatural that we are not expected to understand fully. Like Our
Lady and all the saints, we should just believe and do what we are
told because it is Christ who said so, and because it is the Church
that teaches us so.
That’s what faith is all
about. By believing first, then we can start to understand things
that are hard to explain or articulate in human terms. As they say,
that’s how the ball bounces. We should not waste time trying to
understand everything at once or at the beginning. Let’s be game
enough to go through some kind of adventure that, no matter how the
outcome would be, we know that God is in control of everything.
In the meantime, guided by
our faith, let’s begin to develop the appropriate attitudes,
practices, habits and virtues. We have to learn the intricacies of
charity, like being patient, magnanimous, compassionate and
understanding, merciful, always friendly with everyone even if not
everyone is friendly with us. We should be willing to suffer for the
others and to bear their burdens.
We have to see to it that
our thoughts, desires and intentions, our words and deeds are always
animated by charity. There should no negative elements in them, even
if we notice the defects, mistakes and sins of the others, and even
if they have wronged us.
We have to have a good
grip on our emotions, able to dominate and properly orient our
biases, preferences and other idiosyncracies that constitute our
differences and even conflicts with others. We have to learn to
focus more on what we have in common rather than what divides us. We
have to learn how to dialogue with everyone.
We can always do all these
things because of our spiritual nature and also because of God’s
grace, in the first place. By living by this Christian teaching when
faced with evil and wrongdoings others may do on us, we become more
and more like Christ. And that in the end is what truly matters in
our life!