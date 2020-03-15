DPWH, LGU and
provincial government led the groundbreaking ceremony of new
Caibiran Municipal Building
|
Capsule
Laying of new Municipal Building in Caibiran, Biliran on
March 15, 2020. From right: Assistant District Engineer
Alfredo L. Bollido, District Engineer Ferdinand A. Briones,
Congressman Gerardo J. Espina Jr., Caibiran Mayor Rhodessa
D. Revita, Governor Rogelio J. Espina, Caibiran Vice Mayor
Linda V. Baleyos and Mr. Warlito B. Alagao. of W.B. Alagao
Construction.
By
DPWH-Biliran
March 17, 2021
NAVAL, Biliran – A
new and a modern state of the art Municipal Building will soon rise
in the town of Caibiran as the Department of Public Works and
Highways (DPWH)- Biliran District Engineering Office (BDEO) kicks
off the construction of the building.
Caibiran Mayor Rhodessa D.
Revita and Vice Mayor Linda V. Baleyos led the groundbreaking
ceremony on Monday March 15 together with Congressman Gerardo J.
Espina Jr., Governor Rogelio J. Espina, DPWH-BDEO District Engineer
Ferdinand A. Briones, Assistant District Engineer Alfredo L. Bollido
and Mr. Warlito B. Alagao of W.B. Alagao Construction.
According to Briones, the
3-storey municipal building has a modern structural design with a
total floor area of 2,377.8 sqm and will rise in a 33x26 meter-lot
area.
“Maganda po ang soil dito
(site), the stability of the building is fair enough to sustain the
3 floors of the structure,” said Briones.
Briones added the new
Municipal Building has a complete civil, electrical, plumbing and
sanitary works including air conditioning and other wall finishes.
The said project has an appropriation amount of P30M under contract
with Chu Construction.
DE Briones revealed that
this project will be completed by early part of January or February
of 2022.
When completed, the new
municipal building will provide a spacious and a convenient
workplace for the LGU employees which in return will give a
hassle-free transactions and a more quality service for their fellow
Caibiranons.
Mayor Revita, in her
speech, expresses her gratefulness to Congressman Gerardo Espina Jr.
and Governor Rogelio Espina for their strong support in the
realization of this project.
According to the Mayor,
the said project is a dream come true for the people of Caibiran.
She encouraged her constituents to continue delivering good public
service to attain its vision for a more vibrant and revitalize
Caibiran.
Aside from the new
Municipal Building, DPWH-Biliran DEO will also implement a total of
P8M for the construction of new legislative building and P41M Water
Supply System in Caibiran town under FY 2021 implementation.