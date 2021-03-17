Domestic remedies for PH rights abuses insufficient, illusory says INVESTIGATE PH Report

Domestic remedies for
MANILA – There is
strong evidence that “domestic remedies" for the many cases of human
rights violations in the Philippines “are insufficient and even
illusory” while cases of rights abuses escalate in the Philippines
according to the first Report of INVESTIGATE PH released Tuesday in
Geneva.
The 198-page report
confirmed and expanded on the June 2020 Office of the High
Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) findings that there is a
"deepening human rights crisis in the Philippines."
“With the drug war, the
creation of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed
Conflict (NTF-ELCAC), the July 2020 passage of the Anti-Terrorism
Act (ATA), and the Philippine government’s militarized response to
COVID-19, the perpetration of human rights violations by state
forces has become more institutionalized, orchestrated, and
entrenched,” says the initial Report which examined 49 illustrative
cases of human rights violations that occurred largely during 2020
and 2021.
“The findings are a
damning indictment of the human rights crisis happening in the
Philippines,” says renowned human rights lawyer and INVESTIGATE PH
Commissioner Jeanne Mirer. “Not only that. We found out that
domestic remedies are ineffective at providing redress for the
victims,” Mirer adds.
While fellow Commissioner
and president of US-based National Lawyers Guild Atty. Suzanne Adely
highlights that “there is a grave power imbalance between victims of
state violence, and perpetrators who have the backing of government
apparatuses. As seen in the report’s findings, the structures to
even redress this imbalance are lacking.”
First of three reports by
INVESTIGATE PH, this initial paper will be followed by a second
report in July and final report in September 2021.
Domestic accountability
mechanisms “not working”
One of the claims of the
Philippine government in the recent Regular Sessions of the UN Human
Rights Council (UNHRC) is that domestic accountability mechanisms
are “functioning as they should.” However, INVESTIGATE PH Report’s
scoping review of cases, interviews with victims and witnesses, and
validation from a repository of currently available evidence, point
in the other direction.
The investigation
identified 10 indicators that led it to the conclusion that there is
failure of domestic remedies. Firstly, there is obstruction of state
authorities on investigations where police plant evidence and refuse
to comply with Supreme Court orders and requests by the Philippine’s
Commission on Human Rights to release documents.
The other nine indicators
discussed in the Report are: 1. investigations of violations are not
impartial; 2. available mechanisms for civilians to hold police and
military accountable are failing; 3. court protections are
inaccessible, slow, and discriminatory; 4. government’s NTF-ELCAC
constricts recourse to government agencies; 5. counter-insurgency
activities are targeting lawyers, denying victims access to
independent counsel; 6. efforts to challenge unjust laws through
legal channels are being dismissed in court or repressed; 7.
opposition political voices providing a check on the armed forces
and executive power have been eliminated from the Supreme Court and
Congress; 8. independent institutions and alternative platforms for
accountability have been eviscerated or made practically
inoperative; 9. even when remedies are secured, they are inadequate
justice.
UNHRC, world has to act
now
The Report and its
Recommendations were first presented to the UN High Commissioner for
Human Rights, Ms Michelle Bachelet, on Monday March 15 in Geneva.
One of its recommendations
is for the UNHRC to urge its member states, relevant United Nations
agencies, and other stakeholders to make use of international
mechanisms, saying that the Council need to create “commissions of
inquiry, fact-finding missions, or investigations, to help improve
the human rights situation in the Philippines, exert accountability,
and deliver measurable as well as reliable justice to victims.”
The Commissioners
emphasized the need for these measures. “There is a sense of urgency
here. The killings and degradation of human dignity are escalating
as seen in the Report. The UNHRC and the world has to rise to the
challenge of putting an end to this. We have to act now and save
innocent lives while we still can,” says INVESTIGATE PH Commissioner
Rev. Dr. Susan Henry-Crowe of the General Board of Church and
Society, the United Methodist Church.
As the Report is being
released publicly, there is news from the Philippines that a local
law enforcement committee in Cordillera, Northern Philippines, has
ordered a “tokhang” (purge) against “left leaning personalities.”
And Police raids in Southern Tagalog on March 7, 2021, resulted in
the massacre of nine trade unionists, indigenous leaders, and urban
poor organizers, suggesting events are on the cusp of heightened
bloodshed.
The recommendations also
asked for the International Criminal Court (ICC) to receive the
initial and succeeding reports of INVESTIGATE PH and “expedite the
process of bringing the preliminary examination to a conclusion.”
The Report also urged the global tribunal to “make a decision on
whether to seek authorization to open an investigation into the
situation in the Philippines.”
Philippine president
Rodrigo Duterte has continuously barred past UN investigations, and
even threatened to arrest an ICC prosecutor probing the “War on
Drugs”. In 2018, his administration’s Department of Justice sought
to place a UN special rapporteur on the rights of indigenous peoples
on a “terrorist” watch list.
“We launched this
investigation because our organisations stand unequivocally for
international human rights standards,” says Commissioner Dr. Agnes
Abuom who is the Moderator of the Central Committee of the World
Council of Churches.
“Our members and partner
churches in the Philippines have been the victims of the violations
themselves. Filipinos are calling for our help and INVESTIGATE PH is
a step towards exacting justice and protecting the many lives who
are in danger,” Abuom adds.
In the online launch of
the report, Commissioner Rev. Dr. Chris Ferguson of the World
Communion of Reformed Churches reiterated that “this investigation
raised hopes among the victims in search of justice. It raised hope
that help may be found from the international community. That is why
we have to play our part which is to seek the truth, challenge the
horrifying violations of human rights, use all available
international mechanisms to put an end to it all and ultimately, no
matter how protracted, hold the perpetrators accountable.”
