The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
 

Follow samarnews on Facebook
 
 
more news...

Attacks on lawyers and associated impunity worse with terror law

Overcome evil with good

NMP Services Association yields bountiful rice harvest

Rebel Returnees as Peacebuilders in Eastern Samar

First batch of Davao durian arrives Down Under

SFDEO paved a road leading to Mapaso Hot Spring

Hijos Tours grabs finalist spot in Sustainability Innovations Pitch

Black Sunday - Mourning the death of criminal investigating capacity

 
 

 

 

CARD Sulit Padala now available in more than 500 outlets nationwide

Press Release
March 15, 2021

SAN PABLO CITY – To continuously provide access to fast, easy, and affordable remittance service to clients, the financial institutions of CARD Mutually Reinforcing Institutions (CARD MRI) has expanded its CARD Sulit Padala remittance outlets to 534 cities and provinces in all regions in the Philippines as of February 2021.

Initially, CARD Sulit Padala was only offered by the banking institutions of CARD MRI namely: CARD Bank, CARD SME Bank, and CARD MRI Rizal Bank Inc. in 2018. With the approval of Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), CARD, Inc. (A Microfinance NGO) began to operate as a remittance sub-agent of CARD Bank in 2019. Since then, the domestic remittance service became known for its one-peso charge for first-time money senders. It also offers as low as 1% remittance fee based on the principal amount sent.

The additional outlets are part of CARD MRI’s digital transformation campaign to widen its reach to the rural communities it serves. Despite the on-going health crisis, CARD MRI took it as an opportunity to boost its services to its clients.

Said CARD MRI Managing Director Flordeliza L. Sarmiento, “Our expansion to more locations give access to remittance services even in the hardest-to-reach areas. With the on-going pandemic, we aim so serve more communities who might be of need of sending funds to their loved ones anywhere in the country.”

She added that with the newly opened outlets, clients can save on time and money for transportation. “Since our remittance outlets are located in barangays, our clients can conveniently send and receive remittances. By saving their time, they can productively use it in running their business, more time for their family and other household chores. We also want to ensure the safety of our clients by always adhering to health protocols while the pandemic is still on-going.”

This February, CARD Sulit Padala opened outlets in the provinces of: Lipa City, Batangas; President Roxas, Capiz; Bangued, Abra; Kalipay, Masbate City; Apalit, Pampanga; San Miguel, Bulacan; Antipolo City; and Guagua, Pampanga.

Sarmiento concluded that CARD MRI’s unending mission for poverty eradication will continuously push its charge to uplift the lives of Filipino families in the country.

 

 