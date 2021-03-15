CARD Sulit Padala now available in more than 500 outlets nationwide

Press Release

March 15, 2021

SAN PABLO CITY – To continuously provide access to fast, easy, and affordable remittance service to clients, the financial institutions of CARD Mutually Reinforcing Institutions (CARD MRI) has expanded its CARD Sulit Padala remittance outlets to 534 cities and provinces in all regions in the Philippines as of February 2021.

Initially, CARD Sulit Padala was only offered by the banking institutions of CARD MRI namely: CARD Bank, CARD SME Bank, and CARD MRI Rizal Bank Inc. in 2018. With the approval of Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), CARD, Inc. (A Microfinance NGO) began to operate as a remittance sub-agent of CARD Bank in 2019. Since then, the domestic remittance service became known for its one-peso charge for first-time money senders. It also offers as low as 1% remittance fee based on the principal amount sent.

The additional outlets are part of CARD MRI’s digital transformation campaign to widen its reach to the rural communities it serves. Despite the on-going health crisis, CARD MRI took it as an opportunity to boost its services to its clients.

Said CARD MRI Managing Director Flordeliza L. Sarmiento, “Our expansion to more locations give access to remittance services even in the hardest-to-reach areas. With the on-going pandemic, we aim so serve more communities who might be of need of sending funds to their loved ones anywhere in the country.”

She added that with the newly opened outlets, clients can save on time and money for transportation. “Since our remittance outlets are located in barangays, our clients can conveniently send and receive remittances. By saving their time, they can productively use it in running their business, more time for their family and other household chores. We also want to ensure the safety of our clients by always adhering to health protocols while the pandemic is still on-going.”

This February, CARD Sulit Padala opened outlets in the provinces of: Lipa City, Batangas; President Roxas, Capiz; Bangued, Abra; Kalipay, Masbate City; Apalit, Pampanga; San Miguel, Bulacan; Antipolo City; and Guagua, Pampanga.