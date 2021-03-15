CARD Sulit Padala
now available in more than 500 outlets nationwide
Press Release
March 15, 2021
SAN PABLO CITY – To
continuously provide access to fast, easy, and affordable remittance
service to clients, the financial institutions of CARD Mutually
Reinforcing Institutions (CARD MRI) has expanded its CARD Sulit
Padala remittance outlets to 534 cities and provinces in all regions
in the Philippines as of February 2021.
Initially, CARD Sulit
Padala was only offered by the banking institutions of CARD MRI
namely: CARD Bank, CARD SME Bank, and CARD MRI Rizal Bank Inc. in
2018. With the approval of Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), CARD,
Inc. (A Microfinance NGO) began to operate as a remittance sub-agent
of CARD Bank in 2019. Since then, the domestic remittance service
became known for its one-peso charge for first-time money senders.
It also offers as low as 1% remittance fee based on the principal
amount sent.
The additional outlets are
part of CARD MRI’s digital transformation campaign to widen its
reach to the rural communities it serves. Despite the on-going
health crisis, CARD MRI took it as an opportunity to boost its
services to its clients.
Said CARD MRI Managing
Director Flordeliza L. Sarmiento, “Our expansion to more locations
give access to remittance services even in the hardest-to-reach
areas. With the on-going pandemic, we aim so serve more communities
who might be of need of sending funds to their loved ones anywhere
in the country.”
She added that with the
newly opened outlets, clients can save on time and money for
transportation. “Since our remittance outlets are located in
barangays, our clients can conveniently send and receive
remittances. By saving their time, they can productively use it in
running their business, more time for their family and other
household chores. We also want to ensure the safety of our clients
by always adhering to health protocols while the pandemic is still
on-going.”
This February, CARD Sulit
Padala opened outlets in the provinces of: Lipa City, Batangas;
President Roxas, Capiz; Bangued, Abra; Kalipay, Masbate City; Apalit,
Pampanga; San Miguel, Bulacan; Antipolo City; and Guagua, Pampanga.
Sarmiento concluded that
CARD MRI’s unending mission for poverty eradication will
continuously push its charge to uplift the lives of Filipino
families in the country.