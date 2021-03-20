What’s mine is
mine: The intensifying fight of indigenous peoples vs. mining
companies in the Philippines
By
MARJOHARA TUCAY
March 20, 2021
At the height of the
COVID-19 pandemic lockdown last April, one of the worst standoffs in
recent history between the Philippine National Police and indigenous
peoples’ defenders took place. The venue: the Didipio mining site in
Nueva Vizcaya.
Since the 1990s, the
Didipio mining site – a 27,000-hectare biodiversity corridor where
the Bugkalot tribe resides – has been exploited and mined for gold
and copper, first by the Arimco Mining Corporation, then by the
Australasian Philippine Mining Inc., later known as OceanaGold
Philippines Inc. (OGPI). Studies have shown that the mining site,
which spans the border between the provinces of Nueva Vizcaya and
Quirino, holds over 1.4 million ounces of gold and 169,400 tons of
copper.
Yet OGPI’s 25-year
Financial and Technical Assistance Agreement (FTAA), essentially its
permit to operate in the mining site, expired last June 2019. Due to
the extensive damage wrought by the mining operations in the
communities in Didipio, both the Nueva Vizcaya provincial government
and indigenous peoples’ groups have opposed OGPI’s application for
renewal.
The wily company, however,
sought help from the Mines and Geosciences Bureau, which endorsed
their renewal application despite the local government and the
people’s opposition. This led to the stand-off last April 2020,
where around 100 police dispersed about 30 indigenous leaders who
were blocking three fuel tankers from entering the Didipio site.
In a statement, several UN
special rapporteurs have denounced the stand-off, saying, “The
protesters were exercising their right to freedom of assembly to
object against the continued operations in the Didipio mine. The
government and mining company should have engaged them in peaceful
and constructive talks instead of dispersing the crowd forcefully.
The use of force by the police was unnecessary and
disproportionate.”
Despite having an expired
permit, OGPI remains adamant about continuing its mining operations,
opposition be damned. Such a situation is not uncommon in the
Philippines, where the rights and welfare of indigenous peoples are
usually sacrificed in the name of profit.
Toothless law
Indigenous peoples in the
southern Philippines face a similar predicament. Despite concerted
opposition by indigenous communities and anti-mining groups, the
Sagittarius Mines Inc. (SMI) was able to extend its mining permit
for the Tampakan project – a 23,571-hectare mining site located at
the intersection of the provinces of South Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat,
Sarangani, and Davao del Sur. Like Didipio, Tampakan holds an
estimated 12.8 million metric tons of copper and 15.2 million ounces
of gold.
The Tampakan mining permit
was supposed to end last March 2020, yet SMI was able to secure a
12-year extension without the benefit of public scrutiny or
consultation. SMI reasoned that it estimates that it would need at
least 70 years to extract all mineral deposits in Tampakan, as it is
considered the largest copper mine in the Philippines.
Like the indigenous
peoples of northern Philippines, most affected by the large-scale
mining operations is the Blaan tribe, whose ancestral domain lies in
the Tampakan mining site. Some 4,000 Blaan tribespeople are expected
to be displaced by the continued mining activities.
How large mining companies
can discreetly renew their permits without the benefit of public
scrutiny brings to light questions on how “toothless” the Indigenous
Peoples’ Rights Act (IPRA) is when it comes to providing mechanisms
for the protection of indigenous ancestral domains and the resources
contained therein. While the IPRA enforced the concept of “free and
prior informed consent” (FPIC) to supposedly protect indigenous
rights and interests and give them a voice in matters that affect
them, rarely is this enforced when it comes to mining activities.
Along with the apparent
inadequacy of extant laws, many point to the complicity of state
agencies and officials in robbing indigenous peoples of the right to
defend their land from further damage caused by large-scale mining
operations. Even in 2021, indigenous peoples and advocates remain
fighting with bare hands against business interests.