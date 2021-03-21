Inflation rate in
EV increases to 2.8% in February 2021
PSA-8
March 21, 2021
TACLOBAN CITY –
Inflation Rate (IR) in Eastern Visayas increased to 2.8 percent in
February 2021. This IR is 1.1 percentage points higher compared with
the 1.7 percent IR in January 2021. This is also 0.9 percentage
point higher than the recorded 1.9 percent IR in the same period
last year.
In comparison with the
national average IR, the regional IR is 1.9 percentage points lower
than the 4.7 percent national IR in February 2021.
All provinces registered
higher IRs in February 2021 compared with their figures in January
2021, except for Northern Samar, which recorded a 0.6 percentage
point decrease from its inflation rate a month ago. Its IR eased
down to 2.7 percent in February 2021 from 3.3 percent in January
2021. Meanwhile, Biliran recorded the highest growth of 2.7
percentage points from its zero IR in January 2021. The rest of the
provinces registered increases ranging from 0.3 percentage point to
1.6 percentage points. Samar posted the highest IR at 6.1 percent,
while Leyte recorded the lowest IR during the month in review at 1.9
percent.
Majority of the commodity
groups in the region exhibited higher IRs in February 2021 compared
with their rates in January 2021. Food and non-alcoholic beverages
commodity group and housing, water, electricity, gas, and other
fuels commodity group both registered the biggest increase in IR at
1.6 percentage points. IR for food and non-alcoholic beverages
commodity group rose to 3.5 percent in February 2021 from 1.9
percent in January 2021. Contributing largely to this increase is
the fish index which registered a 4.8 percentage points increase in
IR, from 0.3 percent in January 2021 to 5.1 percent in February
2021.
Vegetables index continued
to register double digit IR in February 2021 at 19.6 percent, 3.7
percentage points higher than its 15.9 percent IR a month ago.
Prices of meat picked up by 5.3 percent in February 2021 from 3.1
percent in January 2021. Corn, rice, and bread and cereals indices
continued to register deflations but at slower rates of 2.7 percent,
2.1 percent, and 1.2 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, IR for fruits
index managed to shed off by 0.8 percentage point from its
double-digit figure of 12.0 percent in January 2021, posting 11.2
percent IR in February 2021. Decreased IRs were also registered in
the indices for food products not elsewhere classified (6.7%); oils
and fats (5.5%); milk, cheese and eggs (2.8 percent); non-alcoholic
beverages (2.4%); and sugar, jam, honey, chocolate and confectionery
(0.7%).
Housing, water,
electricity, gas and other fuels commodity group which registered
1.4 percent deflation in January 2021 recorded price increase in
February 2021 at 0.2 percent. The 0.7 percent deflation in the index
for electricity, gas, and other fuels was offset by the IRs in the
indices for maintenance and repair of the dwelling (1.6%); actual
rentals of housing (0.6%); and water supply and miscellaneous
services relating to the dwelling (0.3%).
IR for transport commodity
group increased by 0.6 percentage point, from 5.6 percent in January
2021 to 6.2 percent in February 2021. This can be attributed to the
higher IR (1.7%) posted in the index for operations of personal
transport equipment.
Compared with their
January 2021 levels, the IRs for furnishings, household equipment
and routine maintenance of the house commodity group (2.5%) and
health (1.2%) commodity group both inched up by 0.1 percentage point
in February 2021.
Recreation and culture
commodity group continued to post deflation but at a slower rate,
settling at 1.0 percent during the month in review.
On the other hand,
alcoholic beverages and tobacco commodity group recorded 0.5
percentage point decrease in its IR, from 7.4 percent in January
2021 to 6.9 percent in February 2021. This can be traced to the
lower IR in the indices for both alcoholic beverages (3.5%) and
tobacco (8.9%).
IR for restaurant and
miscellaneous goods and services commodity group eased by 0.2
percentage points, settling at 3.9 percent in February 2021.
The commodity groups of
clothing and footwear and education retained their previous month’s
IRs at 2.5 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively. Meanwhile,
communication commodity group retained its previous month’s
deflation at 1.5 percent.
The Purchasing Power of
Peso (PPP) of the region remained at P0.77 in February 2021. This
PPP implies that the goods and services worth P77.00 in 2012 is
worth P100.00 in February 2021.
Compared to their levels
in January 2021, PPP in Biliran weakened by P0.02, while PPP in
Leyte, Southern Leyte, Eastern Samar, and Northern Samar declined by
P0.01 in February 2021. Samar, meanwhile, retained its previous
month’s PPP. Biliran and Leyte recorded the strongest PPP among
provinces in February 2021 at P0.79. Southern Leyte ranked second at
P0.78, followed by Eastern Samar at P0.74 and Northern Samar at
P0.71. Samar posted the weakest PPP during the reference month at
P0.70.