P4.7 million TUPAD grants benefit 900 Leyteños

By DOLE-8

March 23, 2021

STA. FE, Leyte – A total of P4,797,900.00 grants under the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Displaced/Disadvantaged Workers (TUPAD) program benefitted some 900 beneficiaries of LGU-Sta. Fe, Leyte.

During the payout conducted last March 12, 2021, each beneficiary received P4,875.00 as wages for their 15-day employment. Accident insurances and personal protective equipments were provided prior to the start of their TUPAD engagement.

Director Henry John S. Jalbuena, the newly-installed Regional Director of DOLE-RO8 personally attended the said payout. Also present to grace the event were Congressman Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, House Majority Floor Leader and Leyte 1st District Representative, Mr. Jude Acidre of Tingog Partylist and Mayor Amparo Montesa of Sta. Fe.

Director Jalbuena said that he is privileged to be in the public service, being able to see the happy faces of the beneficiaries as they receive their money.

“This is really the essence of being a public servant. We get to see the happiness that our programs bring to the people. It brings sheer joy knowing that we are doing our part to help our workers in dire need”, said Jalbuena.