P4.7 million
TUPAD grants benefit 900 Leyteños
By
DOLE-8
March 23, 2021
STA. FE, Leyte – A
total of P4,797,900.00 grants under the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa
Ating Displaced/Disadvantaged Workers (TUPAD) program benefitted
some 900 beneficiaries of LGU-Sta. Fe, Leyte.
During the payout
conducted last March 12, 2021, each beneficiary received P4,875.00
as wages for their 15-day employment. Accident insurances and
personal protective equipments were provided prior to the start of
their TUPAD engagement.
Director Henry John S.
Jalbuena, the newly-installed Regional Director of DOLE-RO8
personally attended the said payout. Also present to grace the event
were Congressman Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, House Majority Floor
Leader and Leyte 1st District Representative, Mr. Jude Acidre of
Tingog Partylist and Mayor Amparo Montesa of Sta. Fe.
Director Jalbuena said
that he is privileged to be in the public service, being able to see
the happy faces of the beneficiaries as they receive their money.
“This is really the
essence of being a public servant. We get to see the happiness that
our programs bring to the people. It brings sheer joy knowing that
we are doing our part to help our workers in dire need”, said
Jalbuena.
Through the TUPAD program,
the labor department provides support to the workers from the
vulnerable and marginalized sectors whose livelihoods were affected
by the COVID-19 pandemic. Beneficiaries were engaged in community
clean-up activities for four (4) hours a day to a maximum period of
fifteen (15) days while wearing appropriate PPEs and observing
health protocols.