NMP and DMMA College forge agreement on the conduct of PDC



Exploratory Meeting of NMP Executive Director Joel B. Maglunsod and Deputy Executive Director Mayla N. Macadawan with DCSP Officials in Davao City.

By National Maritime Polytechnic

March 25, 2021

TACLOBAN CITY – With the aim of enhancing the quality of trainings for Filipino seafarers and expanding its services to Davao and its nearest regions particularly on the conduct of Professional Development Courses (PDC), the National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP) and the DMMA College of Southern Philippines (DCSP) forged a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) on 15 March 2021.

NMP being an authorized PDC provider by the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) ensures the conduct of trainings in accordance with its policies, rules and standards pursuant to international practices in maritime education and training. The programs include the Training Course for Instructors (IMO MC 6.09); the Assessment, Examination and Certification of Seafarers (IMO MC 3.12); and Training Course for Simulator Instructors and Assessors (IMO MC 6.10).

Among the NMP’s significant achievements is its pioneering role in the development and offering of IMO Model Courses with the objective of reaching out to more active and aspiring seafarers. These courses also provide avenue and medium to review and improve current training techniques and provide insight into course management necessary to achieve the prescribed standard of competence for those responsible for the education and training of seafarers.

DCSP signified its intention of partnering with NMP to update and improve the knowledge, skills and attitudes (KSA) of its maritime instructors / trainers. Noteworthy that the said institution is also equipped with the necessary facilities, equipment and other resources needed for the conduct of the said trainings.

“NMP is always open for collaborative undertakings that give priority to our seafarers and maritime-allied professionals including the maritime faculty such that they are all empowered with the technical competence as they face the challenges in these trying times”, NMP Executive Director Joel B. Maglunsod disclosed.

The first training to be held is IMO MC 6.09 scheduled on April 12-23, 2021 followed by IMO MC 6.10 on April 26-30, 2021 which will be conducted at the DCSP, Tigatto Road, Buhangin, Davao City. Interested participants may contact these nos: (082) 241-2090 / 0920-264-8169.