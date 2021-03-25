NMP and DMMA
College forge agreement on the conduct of PDC
Exploratory
Meeting of NMP Executive Director Joel B. Maglunsod and
Deputy Executive Director Mayla N. Macadawan with DCSP
Officials in Davao City.
By
National Maritime
Polytechnic
March 25, 2021
TACLOBAN CITY –
With the aim of enhancing the quality of trainings for Filipino
seafarers and expanding its services to Davao and its nearest
regions particularly on the conduct of Professional Development
Courses (PDC), the National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP) and the DMMA
College of Southern Philippines (DCSP) forged a Memorandum of
Agreement (MOA) on 15 March 2021.
NMP being an authorized
PDC provider by the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) ensures the
conduct of trainings in accordance with its policies, rules and
standards pursuant to international practices in maritime education
and training. The programs include the Training Course for
Instructors (IMO MC 6.09); the Assessment, Examination and
Certification of Seafarers (IMO MC 3.12); and Training Course for
Simulator Instructors and Assessors (IMO MC 6.10).
Among the NMP’s
significant achievements is its pioneering role in the development
and offering of IMO Model Courses with the objective of reaching out
to more active and aspiring seafarers. These courses also provide
avenue and medium to review and improve current training techniques
and provide insight into course management necessary to achieve the
prescribed standard of competence for those responsible for the
education and training of seafarers.
DCSP signified its
intention of partnering with NMP to update and improve the
knowledge, skills and attitudes (KSA) of its maritime instructors /
trainers. Noteworthy that the said institution is also equipped with
the necessary facilities, equipment and other resources needed for
the conduct of the said trainings.
“NMP is always open for
collaborative undertakings that give priority to our seafarers and
maritime-allied professionals including the maritime faculty such
that they are all empowered with the technical competence as they
face the challenges in these trying times”, NMP Executive Director
Joel B. Maglunsod disclosed.
The first training to be
held is IMO MC 6.09 scheduled on April 12-23, 2021 followed by IMO
MC 6.10 on April 26-30, 2021 which will be conducted at the DCSP,
Tigatto Road, Buhangin, Davao City. Interested participants may
contact these nos: (082) 241-2090 / 0920-264-8169.
Meanwhile, NMP continues
to conduct face-to-face trainings exclusively to the
seafarer-trainees residing within Region VIII, imposing strict
implementation of the Maritime Industry Authority’s (MARINA)
approved Post-Enhanced Community Quarantine Operational Plan and
other health and safety protocols as required by the Department of
Health (DOH), Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), and local
government unit (LGU).