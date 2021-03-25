DPWH-Biliran DEO ground breaks two major projects in Biliran



Congressman Gerardo J. Espina, Jr. leads in the laying down of time capsule and groundbreaking for the Construction of the New Biliran Provincial Hospital at Barangay Larrazabal, Naval, Biliran, March 11. Congressman Espina is joined in by Biliran Sangguniang Panlalawigan Board Member Miguel Casas, Dr. Joyce Pla-Caneja, Chief of Biliran Provincial Hospital, DPWH-BDEO District Engineer Ferdinand A. Briones, Napoleon Consebido, Sr. of Aqualine Construction that undertakes the site development project of the New BPH, DPWH-BDEO Assistant District Engineer Alfredo Bollido, and Biliran Vice-Governor Brigido Caneja III.

By DPWH-Biliran

March 25, 2021

NAVAL, Biliran – The site development project for new Biliran Provincial Hospital (BPH) and the construction of Graduate School and Administrative Building in Biliran Province State University (BiPSU) will begin its construction following the groundbreaking ceremony by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) -Biliran District Engineering Office on March 11, 2021.

According to District Engineer (DE) Ferdinand A. Briones, developing the site is needed before the construction of the new BPH building at Brgy. Larrazabal, Naval, Biliran. This project has a contract cost of P28.8M which involves embankment and the construction of drainage.

Briones revealed that the site for the soon to rise building is abundant with water because of the presence of spring.

“First time in history na mag-ooverflow ang water supply sa isang ospital dahil may katabi ditong (site) spring, and that spring ay simbolo na magkakaroon pa ng konting beautification at landscape ang ospital,” said Briones.

Briones added that there will also be an underground water storage to supply the whole hospital with a potable water.

According to the District Engineer, the structure is stable enough to sustain the building because it has been designed to withstand external forces.

The site development project undertaken by Biliran DEO is in preparation for the construction of new Biliran Provincial Hospital (BPH) which will be undertaken by the DPWH Regional Office VIII with a total amount of P400M.

The groundbreaking ceremony was led by Biliran Congressman Gerardo J. Espina, Biliran Vice-Governor Brigido Caneja III, representing Biliran Governor Rogelio J. Espina, District Engineer Ferdinand A. Briones, Assistant District Engineer (ADE) Alfredo L. Bollido, Biliran Sangguniang Panlalawigan Board Member Miguel Casas, Dr. Joyce Pla-Caneja, Chief of Biliran Provincial Hospital and Napoleon Consebido, Sr. of Aqualine Construction, contractor of the site development project of the New BPH.

Meanwhile, a 5-storey Graduate School and Administrative building will also rise in Biliran Province State University (BiPSU) in Naval, Biliran, the only state university in the Province.

According to Dr. Victor C. Cañezo, University President, the realization of the project will greatly aid the lack of classrooms for the graduate students of the school as well as provide a convenient workplace for the administrative staff.

“This event is historical because after how many years since our conversion as higher education institution sometime in 1946, finally BiPSU, formerly Naval Institute of Technology and Naval State University will now have its administration building because currently, our administration offices are just lodged in the different classrooms in the University,” said Cañezo.

The construction of the said project will be implemented by phases. First phase of the said project has a contract amount of P13.5M.