DPWH-Biliran DEO
ground breaks two major projects in Biliran
|
Congressman
Gerardo J. Espina, Jr. leads in the laying down of time
capsule and groundbreaking for the Construction of the New
Biliran Provincial Hospital at Barangay Larrazabal, Naval,
Biliran, March 11. Congressman Espina is joined in by
Biliran Sangguniang Panlalawigan Board Member Miguel Casas,
Dr. Joyce Pla-Caneja, Chief of Biliran Provincial Hospital,
DPWH-BDEO District Engineer Ferdinand A. Briones, Napoleon
Consebido, Sr. of Aqualine Construction that undertakes the
site development project of the New BPH, DPWH-BDEO Assistant
District Engineer Alfredo Bollido, and Biliran Vice-Governor
Brigido Caneja III.
By
DPWH-Biliran
March 25, 2021
NAVAL, Biliran –
The site development project for new Biliran Provincial Hospital (BPH)
and the construction of Graduate School and Administrative Building
in Biliran Province State University (BiPSU) will begin its
construction following the groundbreaking ceremony by the Department
of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) -Biliran District Engineering
Office on March 11, 2021.
According to District
Engineer (DE) Ferdinand A. Briones, developing the site is needed
before the construction of the new BPH building at Brgy. Larrazabal,
Naval, Biliran. This project has a contract cost of P28.8M which
involves embankment and the construction of drainage.
Briones revealed that the
site for the soon to rise building is abundant with water because of
the presence of spring.
“First time in history na
mag-ooverflow ang water supply sa isang ospital dahil may katabi
ditong (site) spring, and that spring ay simbolo na magkakaroon pa
ng konting beautification at landscape ang ospital,” said Briones.
Briones added that there
will also be an underground water storage to supply the whole
hospital with a potable water.
According to the District
Engineer, the structure is stable enough to sustain the building
because it has been designed to withstand external forces.
The site development
project undertaken by Biliran DEO is in preparation for the
construction of new Biliran Provincial Hospital (BPH) which will be
undertaken by the DPWH Regional Office VIII with a total amount of
P400M.
The groundbreaking
ceremony was led by Biliran Congressman Gerardo J. Espina, Biliran
Vice-Governor Brigido Caneja III, representing Biliran Governor
Rogelio J. Espina, District Engineer Ferdinand A. Briones, Assistant
District Engineer (ADE) Alfredo L. Bollido, Biliran Sangguniang
Panlalawigan Board Member Miguel Casas, Dr. Joyce Pla-Caneja, Chief
of Biliran Provincial Hospital and Napoleon Consebido, Sr. of
Aqualine Construction, contractor of the site development project of
the New BPH.
Meanwhile, a 5-storey
Graduate School and Administrative building will also rise in
Biliran Province State University (BiPSU) in Naval, Biliran, the
only state university in the Province.
According to Dr. Victor C.
Cañezo, University President, the realization of the project will
greatly aid the lack of classrooms for the graduate students of the
school as well as provide a convenient workplace for the
administrative staff.
“This event is historical
because after how many years since our conversion as higher
education institution sometime in 1946, finally BiPSU, formerly
Naval Institute of Technology and Naval State University will now
have its administration building because currently, our
administration offices are just lodged in the different classrooms
in the University,” said Cañezo.
The construction of the
said project will be implemented by phases. First phase of the said
project has a contract amount of P13.5M.
Biliran Congressman Espina,
Jr., together with University President Cañezo, Biliran
Vice-Governor Caneja III, DE Briones and ADE Bollido led the
groundbreaking ceremony of the Graduate School and Administrative
building.