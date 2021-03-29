Lapeña eager to
light up more remote communities in Eastern Visayas
By
TESDA-PIAD
March 29, 2021
TAGUIG CITY – The
Director General of Technical Education and Skills Development
Authority (TESDA), Secretary Isidro Lapeña, spearheaded the
launching of Liwanag At Malasakit Ramdam ang Asenso at Ginhawa (LAMRAG)
Project in the provinces of Leyte, Eastern Samar, and Southern Leyte.
After attending the
meeting of President Rodrigo Duterte with the Joint National and
Regional Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-RTF-ELCAC)
in Eastern Visayas, Lapeña spent his days afterwards on visiting
TESDA offices and meeting the Regional Poverty Reduction,
Livelihood, and Employment Cluster (PRLEC) together with the
different local government units.
Project LAMRAG was first
launched by Lapeña in Eastern Samar on Friday, March 19, 2021 with
TESDA Deputy Director General for TESDA Operations Lina Sarmiento,
Chief-of-Staff Juliet Orosco, TESDA-VIII Regional Director Gamaliel
Vicente, Jr., local officials, PRLEC member-agencies, and regional
officials of the Department of Energy (DoE).
Last Monday, March 22,
2020, the said project was launched in Southern Leyte and on the
following day, in Leyte Province.
Like its equivalent
training programs launched in other regions, Project LAMRAG in
Eastern Visayas aims to provide solar lighting systems in
Geographically Isolated Disadvantaged Areas (GIDAs) including the
PRLEC-identified barangays.
It trains residents of
GIDAs in Photovoltaic (PV) Systems Installation NC II through the
scholarship and community-based training programs of TESDA and the
installation of Solar Home System Components under the Household
Electrification Program (HEP) of DoE.
"Lamrag" is the Waray term
for "liwanag" or light.
The TESDA Chief hopes that
the agency’s skills training, along with the projects of the PRLEC
and other RTF-NTF-ELCAC Clusters will help bring lasting peace and
development in the communities of Eastern Visayas which were once a
stronghold of the New People's Army (NPA).
"Now that they will know
how to bring light inside their homes, we will follow it up with
more skills training related to agriculture, construction,
livelihood, and other training programs that can help uplift their
living conditions and develop their community," he said.
During the RTF-ELCAC
Meeting with President Duterte, Lapeña also led the awarding of
Certificates of Scholarship Commitment to the six priority barangays
in Northern Samar under the Barangay Development Program.
TESDA is also set to
provide skills training and scholarship to 1,768 individuals in
Eastern Visayas who have received Certificates of Land Ownership (CLOA)
from the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR).