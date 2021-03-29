Trade surplus in
Eastern Visayas drops in December 2020
By
PSA-8
March 29, 2021
TACLOBAN CITY –
Total trade in goods in Eastern Visayas slipped to USD 165.80
million in December 2020. This amount is 38.63 percent lower than
the USD 270.18 million total trade reported in December 2019.
Total value of exports in
Eastern Visayas dropped to USD 150.51 million in December 2020 from
USD 255.05 million in December 2019 or a 40.99 percent contraction
of exports revenues.
The total value of
imports, meanwhile, slightly increased by 1.10 percent, from USD
15.13 million in December 2019 to USD 15.30 million in December
2020.
Consequently, the Balance
of Trade (BoT) in goods registered a 43.64 percent decrease, from
USD 239.92 million in December 2019 to USD 135.21 million in
December 2020 (Table 1).
Total volume of exports in
December 2020 was 77.37 million kilograms valued at USD 150.51
million. The major export for the month was copper and articles
thereof commodity group worth USD 138.99 or 92.35 percent of the
region’s total export revenue. The region’s top export market
destination was Thailand with USD 47.31 million worth of exports
which comprised 31.43 percent of the total export revenues in
December 2020.
Total value of import
receipts amounted to USD 15.30 million in December 2020 with total
gross weight of 87.09 million kilograms. Mineral fuels, mineral oils
and products of their distillation; bituminous substances; mineral
waxes was the major commodity group imported by the region. Its
import valued at USD 6.48 million in December 2020 was 42.39 percent
of the region’s total import receipts during the period in review.
The region’s top import trading partner in December 2020 was
Singapore with USD 3.95 million worth of imported goods, or 25.85
percent of the region’s total import value.