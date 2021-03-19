DE Briones inspects various projects in the island of Maripipi, Biliran province



District Engineer Ferdinand A. Briones (in red shirt) and Asst DE Alfredo L. Bollido (in long sleeve) together with project engineers, technical personnel and some section chiefs pay courtesy call to Maripipi mayor Joseph C. Caingoy (right) on March 19, 2021 before conducting inspection at the island municipality.

By DPWH-Biliran

March 26, 2021

NAVAL, Biliran – District Engineer (DE) Ferdinand A. Briones of the Department of Public Works and Highways - Biliran District Engineering Office (DPWH-DEO) monitors various projects in the island town of Maripipi, Biliran in his recent inspection on March 19, 2021.

DE’s inspection was accompanied by Assistant District Engineer Alfredo L. Bollido, Project Engineers, Technical Personnel and some Section Chiefs of Biliran DEO.

The projects inspected are the on-going projects from FY 2017, 2019 and 2020 implementation under contract with LM Baltonado Construction and LEDA Construction.

These projects are the P47M Rehabilitation / Reconstruction / Upgrading of Damaged Paved Roads - Tertiary Roads, Maripipi Circumferential Rd - K0004+585 - K0006+600 at Brgy. Casibang to Brgy. Ol-og implemented under FY 2020 and P45.6M Rehabilitation of Damaged Paved Roads at Brgy. Danao – Brgy. Bato implemented under FY 2019, both under contract with LM Baltonado Construction and P118.6M Rehabilitation of Maripipi Circumferential Road under FY 2017 implemented at Proper Poblacion to Brgy. Ermita, Brgy. Bato to Brgy. Banlas and Brgy. Binalayan West, all in Maripipi town under contract with LEDA Construction.

Maripipi is located in the northernmost part of the province of Biliran and is separated by a narrow channel from its mainland. Means of transportation to the island is only by boat which takes about 45-60 minutes from the port of Kawayan, Biliran.

According to Briones, these projects were behind schedule and that the delay was attributed to the unfavorable weather conditions and the difficulty in transporting construction materials and manpower to the province and into the island which are worsened by the strict border policies against the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

In order to fast-track the said projects, Briones demands the contractors to provide additional manpower and equipment on site. He also suggests some strategies to the contractors on how to ease the implementation and cope up with the delays. He also emphasized to the contractors the strict compliance of installing road warning signs and proper disposal of construction spoils to avoid road accidents. Moreover, Briones also inspects the vegetation control along the Maripipi Circumferential Road.

Briones revealed that contractors have only until December, 2021 to complete these projects and get paid.

“Pag-hindi pa rin natapos, ibabalik na natin ang pera at ire-recommend natin for blacklisting ang contractor,” said Briones.

Briones added that liquidated damages will also be imposed to the contractors for the delays incurred. The district engineer explained that these contractors can no longer be paid in full based on the contract amount of the project.

Meanwhile, Briones also takes time to inspect the on-going construction of P3.8M Construction of Multipurpose Building (Health Facility), Brgy. Ermita and the P2.88M Construction of MPB (Municipal Hospital) under FY 2021 Fund.

As per request by Hon. Joseph C. Caingcoy, Maripipi Municipal Mayor, joint inspection on the LGU-implemented projects in the proposed government center of the municipality were also conducted.