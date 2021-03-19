DE Briones
inspects various projects in the island of Maripipi, Biliran
province
|
District
Engineer Ferdinand A. Briones (in red shirt) and Asst DE
Alfredo L. Bollido (in long sleeve) together with project
engineers, technical personnel and some section chiefs pay
courtesy call to Maripipi mayor Joseph C. Caingoy (right) on
March 19, 2021 before conducting inspection at the island
municipality.
By
DPWH-Biliran
March 26, 2021
NAVAL, Biliran –
District Engineer (DE) Ferdinand A. Briones of the Department of
Public Works and Highways - Biliran District Engineering Office (DPWH-DEO)
monitors various projects in the island town of Maripipi, Biliran in
his recent inspection on March 19, 2021.
DE’s inspection was accompanied by Assistant District Engineer
Alfredo L. Bollido, Project Engineers, Technical Personnel and some
Section Chiefs of Biliran DEO.
The projects inspected are the on-going projects from FY 2017, 2019
and 2020 implementation under contract with LM Baltonado
Construction and LEDA Construction.
These projects are the P47M Rehabilitation / Reconstruction /
Upgrading of Damaged Paved Roads - Tertiary Roads, Maripipi
Circumferential Rd - K0004+585 - K0006+600 at Brgy. Casibang to Brgy.
Ol-og implemented under FY 2020 and P45.6M Rehabilitation of Damaged
Paved Roads at Brgy. Danao – Brgy. Bato implemented under FY 2019,
both under contract with LM Baltonado Construction and P118.6M
Rehabilitation of Maripipi Circumferential Road under FY 2017
implemented at Proper Poblacion to Brgy. Ermita, Brgy. Bato to Brgy.
Banlas and Brgy. Binalayan West, all in Maripipi town under contract
with LEDA Construction.
Maripipi is located in the northernmost part of the province of
Biliran and is separated by a narrow channel from its mainland.
Means of transportation to the island is only by boat which takes
about 45-60 minutes from the port of Kawayan, Biliran.
According to Briones, these projects were behind schedule and that
the delay was attributed to the unfavorable weather conditions and
the difficulty in transporting construction materials and manpower
to the province and into the island which are worsened by the strict
border policies against the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.
In order to fast-track the said projects, Briones demands the
contractors to provide additional manpower and equipment on site. He
also suggests some strategies to the contractors on how to ease the
implementation and cope up with the delays. He also emphasized to
the contractors the strict compliance of installing road warning
signs and proper disposal of construction spoils to avoid road
accidents. Moreover, Briones also inspects the vegetation control
along the Maripipi Circumferential Road.
Briones revealed that contractors have only until December, 2021 to
complete these projects and get paid.
“Pag-hindi pa rin natapos, ibabalik na natin ang pera at
ire-recommend natin for blacklisting ang contractor,” said Briones.
Briones added that liquidated damages will also be imposed to the
contractors for the delays incurred. The district engineer explained
that these contractors can no longer be paid in full based on the
contract amount of the project.
Meanwhile, Briones also takes time to inspect the on-going
construction of P3.8M Construction of Multipurpose Building (Health
Facility), Brgy. Ermita and the P2.88M Construction of MPB
(Municipal Hospital) under FY 2021 Fund.
As per request by Hon. Joseph C. Caingcoy, Maripipi Municipal Mayor,
joint inspection on the LGU-implemented projects in the proposed
government center of the municipality were also conducted.
DE Briones said that he will conduct regular inspections in this
island town in order to fast-track these high-impact projects which
are beneficial to the entire Municipality with about 17,000
populations.