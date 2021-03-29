Chicken
production in Eastern Visayas drops by 7.9% in the fourth quarter of
2020
By
PSA-8
March 29, 2021
TACLOBAN CITY – The
total volume of chicken production in Eastern Visayas declined by
7.9 percent during the fourth quarter of 2020. It went down to
15,360 Metric Tons (MT) in the fourth quarter of 2020 from 16,673 MT
in the same quarter of 2019.
Eastern Visayas production
accounted for 3.2 percent of the country’s total chicken production
during the fourth quarter of 2020. It ranked ninth from the region
with highest chicken production.
The chicken population in
Eastern Visayas as of 01 January 2021 stood at 2,437,068 birds. This
figure was higher by 14.7 percent compared with the 2,124,681 birds
as of 01 January 2020.
All provinces contributed
to the increase in chicken population except for Eastern Samar which
posted a decline of 8.9 percent.
Among provinces, Leyte
recorded the highest chicken population at 838,911 birds as of 01
January 2021, which comprised more than one third (34.4 %) of the
total chicken population in the region. Southern Leyte ranked second
with 589,360 birds accounting for 24.2 percent of the region’s total
chicken inventory. Eastern Samar, meanwhile, registered the lowest
inventory of chicken with 3.3 percent share or 79,505 birds.
Among the type of chicken,
broiler chickens posted the highest growth of 68.6 percent, from the
251,348 birds as of 01 January 2020 to 423,778 birds as of 01
January 2021. This can be attributed to the triple increase (229.3%)
in the broiler chicken population in Southern Leyte. Northern Samar
and Biliran followed with 41.4 percent and 15.3 percent increases,
respectively. Leyte posted the lowest increase at 0.8 percent. Samar
registered 12,000 birds on 01 January 2021 from zero inventory due
to scheduled downtime on 01 January 2020.
Layer chicken inventory
stood at 615,422 birds on 01 January2021. This posted a significant
growth of 26.0 percent from 488,322 birds on 01 January 2020. The
biggest contributor to this increase is Samar which doubled its
inventory (99.6%) from 94,429 birds on 01 January 2020 to 188,510
birds on 01 January 2021. This accounted 30.6 percent of the
region’s total layer chicken population. Southern Leyte followed
with 29.1 percent increase. Biliran and Northern Samar posted a
lower increase at 7.8 percent and 3.7 percent, respectively. While
Leyte (0.01%) and Eastern Samar had nil or no increase at all.
Meanwhile, native/improved
chicken inventory recorded almost steady inventory (0.9%) from a
total inventory of 1,385,011 birds as of 01 January 2020 to
1,397,868 birds as of 01 January 2021. The 13.3 percent increase in
the inventory in Biliran was offset by the decreases in inventory of
Eastern Samar (9.13) and Southern Leyte (6.23). Northern Samar
(4.4%), Samar (2.9%) and Leyte (1.2%) managed to post slight
increase in their inventories.
More than half or 57.4
percent of the total chicken population in the region were
native/improved chickens. Layer chickens accounted for 25.3 percent,
while the remaining 17.4 percent were broiler chickens (Table 1).