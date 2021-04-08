CARD clients take
semi-finalist spot for 18th CiTi Microentrepreneurship Awards
By
CARD MRI
April 8, 2021
SAN PABLO CITY –
Two (2) microentrepreneur clients from CARD Mutually Reinforcing
Institutions (CARD MRI) were among the 50 semi-finalists who will
compete for the 18th Citi Microentrepreneurship Awards (CMA) 2021
which will be virtually held in June 2021.
The Citi
Microentrepreneurship Awards (CMA) is a nationwide search for
outstanding microentrepreneurs in the country and founded by Citi
Foundation in partnership with Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP),
Citi Philippines, and Microfinance Council of the Philippines Inc. (MCPI).
This aims to give recognition to microentrepreneurs and to showcase
their significant contribution to the country’s economic growth.
This year’s objective is
to give incentives to microentrepreneur clients who stepped up and
embraced the change brought about by COVID-19 pandemic. These
microentrepreneurs have an important role in rebuilding local
communities during this pandemic.
The CARD
clients
Among the selected
microentrepreneur clients are Renalyn Brondial from CARD SME Bank
and Rosalyn Espenorio from CARD, Inc. (A Microfinance NGO).
Renalyn Brondial from
Nagbalayong Morong, Bataan and her husband Willy used to own a
sari-sari store. After several years of trying their luck and
knowing that their community was abundant in cashew, they decided to
venture into selling cashew nuts. The couple started to make roasted
cashew nuts and packed them and displayed their products along their
house. “Many tourists who pass by our barangay buy our products for
pasalubong to their families and friends.”
In 2012, the couple
officially started their own cashew nut business, “We used our
little savings as capital so that we can purchase materials for the
business. Later on, we decided to borrow funds from sharks and some
friends.” But the couple realized that they needed to find a
financial partner that could help them in sustaining their business,
then they met CARD SME Bank in 2017.
Their business grew and
started to expand in their province. “Since cashew is not really
popular in the market, we highlighted its health benefits and made
it as our marketing strategy to have a wider network.”
But COVID-19 pandemic
unexpectedly happened in 2020. Due to threats of the virus, the
couple decided to temporarily close their stores and shift to online
selling. Despite these challenges, they continued their business and
started to use online platforms such as Facebook to market their
products. They were able to generate employment with their
community.
On the other hand, Rosalyn
Espenorio is a microentrepreneur from Antipas, North Cotabato and a
client for more than a decade of CARD, Inc. (A Microfinance NGO).
In order to provide the
needs of her family, Rosalyn started her own bakery, fish and
vegetable business, and fish cracker factory in 2004. "I grew up in
a simple family and we we're raised by our parents to work hard for
us to live a life comfortably."
After several years, her
business grew and was able to employ a total of fifteen (15) workers
from their community. "They helped me to expand my business. With
their loyalty and respect, we built a great bond with each other. In
return, I also treat them like family."
But when the government
started to implement the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) and
total lockdowns in the country, Rosalyn was forced to temporarily
close her business. Since food is one of the most important
necessity, she decided to create a small talipapa. "During the ECQ,
I sold fish and vegetables, and other household goods to our
neighbors. It's one way for me also to help them in maximizing their
time and securing their safety of being infected by the virus."
Also, Rosalyn provided
relief goods to her employees to help them in their daily needs. She
also donated bread and coffee in the barangay for the frontliners.
Aside from that, she also volunteered in the distribution of relief
goods to households.
When the Local Government
Unit lifted the ECQ, she immediately opened her factory and bakery
to allow her employees to resume their work.
Because of her humility,
generosity, and good leadership, many people admire her. Driven to
reach her dreams, Rosalyn wants to expand her business and plans to
put up a car wash business and buy additional equipment for her
factory. Ultimately, she dreams of creating more employment in her
community.
Empowering
the microentrepreneurs
Said CARD MRI Managing
Director Flordeliza L. Sarmiento, "I'm really proud that two of our
clients were chosen as semi-finalists for the CMA 2021. These
clients both admirably showed measurable results in terms of making
income generating activities in their respective communities despite
the pandemic."
She added that they embody
the capacity of every CARD client, "Since we started CARD in 1986,
our main goal is to empower and give ownership to these women.
Through our capacity building programs, our activities about
entrepreneurship have contributed a lot in their growth."
Sarmiento is looking
forward for the success of these microentrepreneur clients and
concluded that many CARD clients will be known in the business in
the future.