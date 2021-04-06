Palay production
inches up by 1.4% in the fourth quarter of 2020
April 6, 2021
TACLOBAN CITY –
Palay production in Eastern Visayas slightly increased by 1.4
percent, from 268,382 metric tons (MT) in the 4th quarter of 2019 to
272,182 MT in the same quarter of 2020. This is attributed to the
minimal or 0.1 percent change in the total area harvested for palay
from 72,797 hectares (Ha) in the 4th quarter of 2019 to 72,892 Ha in
the same quarter of 2020. Likewise, the minimal increase in the
production was due to the increase in the production in Samar by 3.2
percent during the reference period.
The Province of Leyte
contributed the biggest share in palay production in Eastern Visayas
at 148,509 MT during the 4th quarter of 2020 (Table 1). It comprised
more than half or 54.6 percent of the total palay production in the
region. Samar came next with 54,859 MT production, accounting for
20.2 percent of the region’s total palay production.
All provinces except Samar
registered decreases in area harvested for palay. Southern Leyte
posted the biggest drop by 2.4 percent from 6,674 Ha in the 4th
quarter of 2019 to 6,512 Ha in the same quarter in 2020.
Among the provinces,
Biliran recorded the highest yield per hectare at 4.35 MT/Ha during
the 4th quarter of 2020. This figure was 0.5 percent lower compared
with the4.37 MT yield per hectare recorded in the same quarter of
2019. Meanwhile, Samar registered the lowest yield at 2.86 MT/Ha.