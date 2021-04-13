Samar I delivers new building to Inoraguiao Elementary School

By GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO

April 13, 2021

CALBAYOG CITY – Inoraguiao Elementary School recently received a two-storey, four classroom school building constructed through the Department of Public Works and Highways -Samar First District Engineering Office with a contract amount of P12.19 million.

The school building is equipped with a fire alarm system, fire extinguisher, automatic water sprinklers, fire escape, PWD ramp access, and sanitary restrooms. A roof-mount twin water storage tank was also installed. Part of the scope of work is a walkway with a length of 165 meters and a width of two (2) meters as well as a canal surrounding the building with a length of 106.10 meters.

The building will be occupied by 54 Kindergarten pupils, 46 Grade 1 and 45 Grade 2 students. Teachers of these grade levels would have to use rooms intended for other purpose just so they can conduct classes, like, the school’s e-classroom is used by Grade 2 students while the Marcos-type building is used by Grade 1 pupils which are not conducive for learning.

A Kindergarten teacher Maria Adely Sollano has this to say, “before, our room is already dilapidated and is ready for demolition. But because the school lacks rooms, we still occupy this room which has a roof that is leaking. When it rains, it causes flooding inside the classroom and it is also not conducive for learning for pupils due to space limitation which is not enough for 25 kindergarten pupils. We are very happy that there is a new building constructed for teachers, Kindergarten, Grade 1 and Grade 2 because they are the ones who does not have their own classrooms”.