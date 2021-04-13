Samar I delivers
new building to Inoraguiao Elementary School
By
GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO
April 13, 2021
CALBAYOG CITY –
Inoraguiao Elementary School recently received a two-storey, four
classroom school building constructed through the Department of
Public Works and Highways -Samar First District Engineering Office
with a contract amount of P12.19 million.
The school building is
equipped with a fire alarm system, fire extinguisher, automatic
water sprinklers, fire escape, PWD ramp access, and sanitary
restrooms. A roof-mount twin water storage tank was also installed.
Part of the scope of work is a walkway with a length of 165 meters
and a width of two (2) meters as well as a canal surrounding the
building with a length of 106.10 meters.
The building will be
occupied by 54 Kindergarten pupils, 46 Grade 1 and 45 Grade 2
students. Teachers of these grade levels would have to use rooms
intended for other purpose just so they can conduct classes, like,
the school’s e-classroom is used by Grade 2 students while the
Marcos-type building is used by Grade 1 pupils which are not
conducive for learning.
A Kindergarten teacher
Maria Adely Sollano has this to say, “before, our room is already
dilapidated and is ready for demolition. But because the school
lacks rooms, we still occupy this room which has a roof that is
leaking. When it rains, it causes flooding inside the classroom and
it is also not conducive for learning for pupils due to space
limitation which is not enough for 25 kindergarten pupils. We are
very happy that there is a new building constructed for teachers,
Kindergarten, Grade 1 and Grade 2 because they are the ones who does
not have their own classrooms”.
This additional school
building will benefit students and teachers alike because it
provides more spacious and safe classrooms for students – better
facilities that will allow the students to study better.