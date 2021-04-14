The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
 

SFDEO mounts rainwater collector systems in 14 schools

By GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO
April 14, 2021

CALBAYOG CITY – Fourteen rainwater collector systems were mounted in schools with a contract amount of more than P4.1 million under the General Appropriations Act of 2020 (GAA 2020).

The school recipients are the following: Jimautan Elementary School, Saputan Elementary School, Sinantan Elementary School, Marcatubig Elementary School, Cagmanipis Sur Elementary School, Cagmanipis Norte Elementary School, Cagsumje Elementary School, Arapison Elementary School, Curry Elementary School, Avelino Elementary School, Mabuhay Elementary School, Tambongan Elementary School, Sto. Niño Integrated School and Macugo Elementary School.

Dr. Rosemarie J. Badiola, head teacher of Tambongan Elementary School stated that, “Now that a rainwater catchment is constructed for our school, we are very thankful because it solves our difficulties, including our utilities. They don’t have a problem anymore of getting water for the CR, for watering the plants and if we will construct a little project, we won’t be short of water supply since our tank is always full. It has a great use because actually, in the area near the wall (referring to the wall surrounding the school premises), we have adorned it with plants and it is easier to water them”.

Schools located outside the city where water supply from the local water service cannot reach or the water supply is very scarce are the ones that are having a hard time in terms of sanitation, hygiene and for other school projects. The rainwater collector aids them to eradicate or at least lessen these worries.

 

 