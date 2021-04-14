SFDEO mounts
rainwater collector systems in 14 schools
April 14, 2021
CALBAYOG CITY –
Fourteen rainwater collector systems were mounted in schools with a
contract amount of more than P4.1 million under the General
Appropriations Act of 2020 (GAA 2020).
The school recipients are
the following: Jimautan Elementary School, Saputan Elementary
School, Sinantan Elementary School, Marcatubig Elementary School,
Cagmanipis Sur Elementary School, Cagmanipis Norte Elementary
School, Cagsumje Elementary School, Arapison Elementary School,
Curry Elementary School, Avelino Elementary School, Mabuhay
Elementary School, Tambongan Elementary School, Sto. Niño Integrated
School and Macugo Elementary School.
Dr. Rosemarie J. Badiola,
head teacher of Tambongan Elementary School stated that, “Now that a
rainwater catchment is constructed for our school, we are very
thankful because it solves our difficulties, including our
utilities. They don’t have a problem anymore of getting water for
the CR, for watering the plants and if we will construct a little
project, we won’t be short of water supply since our tank is always
full. It has a great use because actually, in the area near the wall
(referring to the wall surrounding the school premises), we have
adorned it with plants and it is easier to water them”.
Schools located outside
the city where water supply from the local water service cannot
reach or the water supply is very scarce are the ones that are
having a hard time in terms of sanitation, hygiene and for other
school projects. The rainwater collector aids them to eradicate or
at least lessen these worries.