56 former UGMO
members receive livelihood starter kits
By
DTI-Regional
Operations Group
April 16, 2021
ILOCOS SUR – A
total of 56 former supporters of Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) and
former members of New People’s Army (NPA)-Underground Mass
Organization (UGMO) in the municipalities of Suyo and Sta. Cruz,
Ilocos Sur received various livelihood starter kits from the
Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) through its provincial office
here.
In partnership with the
81st Infantry (SPARTAN) Battalion, 702nd Infantry (DEFENDER)
Brigade, Philippine Army, the DTI turned-over the kits to the 23
former UGMO members at Sitio Kimpatubbog, Barangay Poblacion, Suyo
on April 8 and to 33 former UGMO members at Sitio Linggawa, Barangay
Pidpid, Sta. Cruz on April 9.
Of the beneficiaries in
Suyo, 11 received two piglets each, nine received two goats each,
two received a sari-sari store package, and one received a Bigasan
package while in Sta. Cruz, 28 beneficiaries received two goats
each, four beneficiaries received two piglets each, and three
beneficiaries received a sari-sari store package.
Afterwhich, Dr. Jhon Rey
Camino, a veterinarian, conducted lectures on livestock raising,
especially handling and raising goats and hogs as well as the
profitability of raising the livestocks.
Funded under the DTI’s
Livelihood Support Program-Negosyo Serbisyo sa Barangay (LSP - NSB),
the provision of starter kits intends to create jobs for one of the
priority sector of the government today in order to improve their
economic status and dissuade them from supporting the advocacies of
the leftists.
Moreover, as a
member-agency of the Poverty Reduction Livelihood Employment Cluster
(PRLEC) under the Provincial Task Force to End Local Communist Armed
Conflict (PTF-ELCAC), the DTI along with other member-agencies of
the PRLEC, through the Philippine Army, continue to reach out to
former supporters and sympathizers of the CTG and alleviate their
plight especially in these trying times.
The Ilocos Sur Electric
Cooperative (ISECO) in Sta Cruz, the Cooperative Development
Authority (CDA), and the Department of Environment and Natural
Resources (DENR) –Tagudin Community Environment and Natural
Resources Office (CENRO) also provided services to the residents in
the two-day activity.
The CDA conducted
pre-reorientation for the free registration seminar to the 23
members in Sitio Kimpatubbog, who have been trained and organized to
establish their own livelihood group or association.
Meanwhile, the ISECO also
conducted inspections for the repair and improvement of the
processing center in Sitio Kimpatubbog, and also conducted site
inspection for the construction of the processing center in Sitio
Lingawa while the DENR-Tagudin CENRO conducted a survey for the
special use of the Timberland area for the construction of the food
processing center in Sitio Lingawa.
In her message, DTI Ilocos
Sur Provincial Director Grace Lapastora challenged the beneficiaries
in managing the starter kits for their future.
“Sa pamamagitan ng mga
tulong ng gobyerno sa inyo, as long as maayos ang pangangalaga at
pagpapalago ninyo, 101 percent sure na magiging successful ang mga
ito. Let us join hands together. Wala lang sa amin sa DTI ang
success ng bawat isa because we are all part of it. We will do our
part but the important role will come from the community because
it’s your choice kung gusto ninyong maging successful or hindi,” she
told the beneficiaries.
Lt. Col. Rodrigo Mariñas
Jr., Commanding Officer of 81IB, assured the support of the
Philippine Army to all the programs and services of the government
agencies in achieving lasting peace in the country.
“We will continue to
ensure that the government programs and services are delivered to
the people through our active partnership with the different
government agencies as well as being a dynamic member of the
TF-ELCAC. We only ask the beneficiaries, as well as the people in
these areas, for their continued support and cooperation in pursuit
of a peaceful and progressive environment for the people to live
in,” he said.