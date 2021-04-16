56 former UGMO members receive livelihood starter kits

By DTI-Regional Operations Group

April 16, 2021

ILOCOS SUR – A total of 56 former supporters of Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) and former members of New People’s Army (NPA)-Underground Mass Organization (UGMO) in the municipalities of Suyo and Sta. Cruz, Ilocos Sur received various livelihood starter kits from the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) through its provincial office here.

In partnership with the 81st Infantry (SPARTAN) Battalion, 702nd Infantry (DEFENDER) Brigade, Philippine Army, the DTI turned-over the kits to the 23 former UGMO members at Sitio Kimpatubbog, Barangay Poblacion, Suyo on April 8 and to 33 former UGMO members at Sitio Linggawa, Barangay Pidpid, Sta. Cruz on April 9.

Of the beneficiaries in Suyo, 11 received two piglets each, nine received two goats each, two received a sari-sari store package, and one received a Bigasan package while in Sta. Cruz, 28 beneficiaries received two goats each, four beneficiaries received two piglets each, and three beneficiaries received a sari-sari store package.

Afterwhich, Dr. Jhon Rey Camino, a veterinarian, conducted lectures on livestock raising, especially handling and raising goats and hogs as well as the profitability of raising the livestocks.

Funded under the DTI’s Livelihood Support Program-Negosyo Serbisyo sa Barangay (LSP - NSB), the provision of starter kits intends to create jobs for one of the priority sector of the government today in order to improve their economic status and dissuade them from supporting the advocacies of the leftists.

Moreover, as a member-agency of the Poverty Reduction Livelihood Employment Cluster (PRLEC) under the Provincial Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (PTF-ELCAC), the DTI along with other member-agencies of the PRLEC, through the Philippine Army, continue to reach out to former supporters and sympathizers of the CTG and alleviate their plight especially in these trying times.

The Ilocos Sur Electric Cooperative (ISECO) in Sta Cruz, the Cooperative Development Authority (CDA), and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) –Tagudin Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) also provided services to the residents in the two-day activity.

The CDA conducted pre-reorientation for the free registration seminar to the 23 members in Sitio Kimpatubbog, who have been trained and organized to establish their own livelihood group or association.

Meanwhile, the ISECO also conducted inspections for the repair and improvement of the processing center in Sitio Kimpatubbog, and also conducted site inspection for the construction of the processing center in Sitio Lingawa while the DENR-Tagudin CENRO conducted a survey for the special use of the Timberland area for the construction of the food processing center in Sitio Lingawa.

In her message, DTI Ilocos Sur Provincial Director Grace Lapastora challenged the beneficiaries in managing the starter kits for their future.

“Sa pamamagitan ng mga tulong ng gobyerno sa inyo, as long as maayos ang pangangalaga at pagpapalago ninyo, 101 percent sure na magiging successful ang mga ito. Let us join hands together. Wala lang sa amin sa DTI ang success ng bawat isa because we are all part of it. We will do our part but the important role will come from the community because it’s your choice kung gusto ninyong maging successful or hindi,” she told the beneficiaries.

Lt. Col. Rodrigo Mariñas Jr., Commanding Officer of 81IB, assured the support of the Philippine Army to all the programs and services of the government agencies in achieving lasting peace in the country.