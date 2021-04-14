Inflation rate in
Eastern Visayas inches up to 2.9% in March 2021
By
PSA-8
April 14, 2021
TACLOBAN CITY –
Inflation Rate (IR) in Eastern Visayas inched up to 2.9 percent in
March 2021. This IR is 0.1 percentage point higher compared with the
2.8 percent IR in February 2021. This figure is also 0.7 percentage
point higher than the recorded 2.2 percent IR in the same period
last year.
In comparison with the
national average IR, the regional IR is 1.6 percentage points lower
than the 4.5 percent national IR in March 2021.
Among the provinces, only
Northern Samar registered a decrease in IR by 0.6 percentage point.
Its IR declined to 2.2 percent in March 2021 from 2.8 percent in
February 2021. Leyte, meanwhile, retained its previous month’s IR at
1.9 percent. Biliran registered the highest increase of 0.9
percentage point, pushing its IR to 3.6 percent in March 2021. Samar,
Southern Leyte, and Eastern Samar’s IRs registered increases ranging
from 0.3 percentage point to 0.4 percentage point, settling at 6.5
percent, 4.0 percent, and 3.3 percent, respectively, during the
month in review. Samar recorded the highest IR among provinces at
6.5 percent, while Leyte posted the lowest at 1.9 percent.
Five (5) of the 11
commodity groups in the region exhibited higher IRs in March 2021
compared with their rates in February 2021. Transport commodity
group registered the biggest increase in IR of 2.7 percentage
points, from 6.2 percent in February 2021 to 8.9 percent in March
2021. This acceleration can be traced to the double-digit IR (11.3%)
registered in the index for operation of personal transport
equipment.
Housing, water,
electricity, gas and other fuels commodity group recorded 1.4
percent IR in March 2021; 1.2 percentage points higher than the 0.2
percent IR in February 2021. This increase was brought about by the
4.2 percentage points growth in the index for electricity, gas, and
other fuels, from 0.7 percent deflation in February 2021 to 3.5
percent IR in March 2020.
The March 2021 IRs for
alcoholic beverages and tobacco commodity group (7.0%) and clothing
and footwear commodity group (2.6%) are both 0.1 percentage point
higher compared with their February 2021 levels.
The commodity group for
communication continued to post deflation but at a slower rate,
settling at 1.4 percent during the month in review.
On the other hand,
restaurant and miscellaneous goods and services commodity group
recorded 0.5 percentage point decrease in its IR, from 3.9 percent
in February 2021 to 3.4 percent in March 2021. This can be traced to
the lower IR in the indices for catering services (5.2%), personal
care (2.1%), and personal effects not elsewhere classified (1.0%).
IR for food and
non-alcoholic beverages commodity group declined to 3.2 percent in
March 2021 from 3.5 percent in February 2021. Lower IRs were noted
in majority of the items under this commodity group. Fruits index
registered the highest decrease of 4.8 percentage points. Its IR
dropped to 6.4 percent in March 2021 from its double-digit IR of
11.2 percent in February 2021. IR for vegetables index managed to
shed off 1.5 percentage points from its double-digit figure of 19.6
percent in February 2021, posting 18.1 percent IR in March 2021.
Corn, rice, and bread and cereals indices further deflated to 3.3
percent, 2.3 percent, and 1.4 percent, respectively. The rest of the
items registered decreases ranging from 0.1 percentage point to 0.3
percentage point. Meanwhile, prices of meat picked up at a faster
rate of 7.0 percent in March 2021 from 5.3 percent in February 2021.
IR for health commodity
group eased by 0.3 percentage points, settling at 1.1 percent in
March 2021.
The commodity groups of
furnishings, household equipment, and routine maintenance of the
house and education retained their previous month’s IRs at 2.5
percent and 0.4 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, recreation and
culture commodity group retained its previous month’s deflation at
1.0 percent.
The Purchasing Power of
Peso (PPP) of the region weakened to P0.76 in March 2021. This PPP
implies that the goods and services worth P76.00 in 2012 is now
worth P100.00 in March 2021.
Compared to their levels
in February 2021, PPP in Northern Samar strengthened by P0.01, while
the rest of the provinces retained their previous month’s PPP.
Biliran and Leyte recorded the strongest PPP among provinces in
March 2021 at P0.79. Southern Leyte ranked second at P0.78, followed
by Eastern Samar at P0.74 and Northern Samar at P0.72. Samar posted
the weakest PPP during the reference month at P0.70.