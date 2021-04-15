3 flood control
structures built in Samar
By
GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO
April 15, 2021
CALBAYOG CITY – The
Department of Public Works and Highways- Samar First District
Engineering Office has recently built three (3) flood control
structures in Samar with a total contract amount of P79.3 million
under the General Appropriations Act (GAA) of 2020.
One of the flood control
structures was erected along Malaga River in Barangay Malaga. It has
a height of three (3) meters and a length of 155 meters.
A three-meter height of
flood control structure was also built in Barangay Mancol along
Sapinit River. It spans 228 lineal meters with a 0.8-meter parapet.
Another one was
constructed along Hamonini River in Barangay Pilar that covers a
length of 233 meters with walkway. Its height is nine (9) meters and
a parapet of 0.6 meters. Hamonini River is a tributary to Jibatang
River. Aside from this, water coming from Pan-as Falls also
contributes to the water level of the river which is very hazardous
to the residents especially during heavy rains and typhoon.
Lydia Acot-acot of
Barangay Hamonini stated that, “now, I don’t fear anymore the
occurrence of damages due to the protection the project gives”. She
further said, “the post in our kitchen is almost gone since only a
few more stretch and this portion will also get destroyed due to
erosion. That is why every year I reconstruct my kitchen at the
back. As of now, I don’t have a problem about flooding since the
water level don’t reach us anymore. Every time the water level
rises, we get scared because the flood here is usually up to the
waist level, especially during the past storm. We are really
grateful of the project that protects the whole barangay”.