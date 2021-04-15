3 flood control structures built in Samar

The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
 

By GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO
April 15, 2021

CALBAYOG CITY – The Department of Public Works and Highways- Samar First District Engineering Office has recently built three (3) flood control structures in Samar with a total contract amount of P79.3 million under the General Appropriations Act (GAA) of 2020.

One of the flood control structures was erected along Malaga River in Barangay Malaga. It has a height of three (3) meters and a length of 155 meters.

A three-meter height of flood control structure was also built in Barangay Mancol along Sapinit River. It spans 228 lineal meters with a 0.8-meter parapet.

Another one was constructed along Hamonini River in Barangay Pilar that covers a length of 233 meters with walkway. Its height is nine (9) meters and a parapet of 0.6 meters. Hamonini River is a tributary to Jibatang River. Aside from this, water coming from Pan-as Falls also contributes to the water level of the river which is very hazardous to the residents especially during heavy rains and typhoon.

Lydia Acot-acot of Barangay Hamonini stated that, “now, I don’t fear anymore the occurrence of damages due to the protection the project gives”. She further said, “the post in our kitchen is almost gone since only a few more stretch and this portion will also get destroyed due to erosion. That is why every year I reconstruct my kitchen at the back. As of now, I don’t have a problem about flooding since the water level don’t reach us anymore. Every time the water level rises, we get scared because the flood here is usually up to the waist level, especially during the past storm. We are really grateful of the project that protects the whole barangay”.

 

 