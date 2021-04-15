3 flood control structures built in Samar

By GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO

April 15, 2021

CALBAYOG CITY – The Department of Public Works and Highways- Samar First District Engineering Office has recently built three (3) flood control structures in Samar with a total contract amount of P79.3 million under the General Appropriations Act (GAA) of 2020.

One of the flood control structures was erected along Malaga River in Barangay Malaga. It has a height of three (3) meters and a length of 155 meters.

A three-meter height of flood control structure was also built in Barangay Mancol along Sapinit River. It spans 228 lineal meters with a 0.8-meter parapet.

Another one was constructed along Hamonini River in Barangay Pilar that covers a length of 233 meters with walkway. Its height is nine (9) meters and a parapet of 0.6 meters. Hamonini River is a tributary to Jibatang River. Aside from this, water coming from Pan-as Falls also contributes to the water level of the river which is very hazardous to the residents especially during heavy rains and typhoon.