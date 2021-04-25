DPWH-Biliran DEO starts construction of two diversion road projects



On-going construction of Pawikan-Esperanza Diversion Road, Brgy. Cabucgayan, Biliran.

By DPWH-Biliran

April 25, 2021

NAVAL, Biliran – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Biliran District Office (DEO) has started the construction of two diversion road projects in Biliran that will relieve traffic congestion in the main highway of Naval and Cabucgayan towns.

District Engineer Ferdinand A. Briones said that the projects are implemented at Sitio Riverside to Brgy. Sto. Niño leading to Biliran Provincial Hospital, Naval, Biliran and Brgy. Pawikan to Brgy. Esperanza, Cabucgayan, Biliran.

The P47.4-M construction of Naval Diversion Road which recently started involves the road opening and concreting of 0.946-kilometer two-lane road and 6,338.20 sq.m. roadway slope protection and acquisition of Road-Right-Of-Way (RROW).

According to Briones, the said project is a multiyear project from year 2021-2022 with a total appropriation amount of P80M.

“The completion of this project by phases will relieve traffic congestion and provide quality, safe, and direct access to the Provincial Hospital of Biliran,” said Briones.

Meanwhile, DPWH-Biliran DEO is also implementing the construction of its P9.9-M Pawikan-Esperanza Diversion Road. This project involves opening and concreting of a four-lane road with a length of 0.341-kilometer.

This is also a multiyear project from year 2021- 2023 with a total allocation of P243-M. It involves road opening and concreting of a four-lane roadway with a total length of 4.658 kilometer and a construction of a four-lane, 20 ln.m. bridge and acquisition of ROW.

Briones said that the project is prioritized in lieu of the road widening in the main highway of Brgy. Baso, Brgy. Bunga, Brgy. Libertad, Brgy. Magbangon and Brgy. Esperanza all in the town of Cabucgayan where many residents will be affected.