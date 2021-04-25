DPWH-Biliran DEO
starts construction of two diversion road projects
|
On-going
construction of Pawikan-Esperanza Diversion Road, Brgy.
Cabucgayan, Biliran.
By
DPWH-Biliran
April 25, 2021
NAVAL, Biliran –
The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Biliran District
Office (DEO) has started the construction of two diversion road
projects in Biliran that will relieve traffic congestion in the main
highway of Naval and Cabucgayan towns.
District Engineer
Ferdinand A. Briones said that the projects are implemented at Sitio
Riverside to Brgy. Sto. Niño leading to Biliran Provincial Hospital,
Naval, Biliran and Brgy. Pawikan to Brgy. Esperanza, Cabucgayan,
Biliran.
The P47.4-M construction
of Naval Diversion Road which recently started involves the road
opening and concreting of 0.946-kilometer two-lane road and 6,338.20
sq.m. roadway slope protection and acquisition of Road-Right-Of-Way
(RROW).
According to Briones, the
said project is a multiyear project from year 2021-2022 with a total
appropriation amount of P80M.
“The completion of this
project by phases will relieve traffic congestion and provide
quality, safe, and direct access to the Provincial Hospital of
Biliran,” said Briones.
Meanwhile, DPWH-Biliran
DEO is also implementing the construction of its P9.9-M Pawikan-Esperanza
Diversion Road. This project involves opening and concreting of a
four-lane road with a length of 0.341-kilometer.
This is also a multiyear
project from year 2021- 2023 with a total allocation of P243-M. It
involves road opening and concreting of a four-lane roadway with a
total length of 4.658 kilometer and a construction of a four-lane,
20 ln.m. bridge and acquisition of ROW.
Briones said that the
project is prioritized in lieu of the road widening in the main
highway of Brgy. Baso, Brgy. Bunga, Brgy. Libertad, Brgy. Magbangon
and Brgy. Esperanza all in the town of Cabucgayan where many
residents will be affected.
“These diversion road
projects will not only help speed up the movement of people, goods
and services for economic development in the towns of Naval and
Cabucgayan, also it avoided the damages to the existing
establishments/ buildings that could have been incurred if road
widening projects were to be implemented on these areas,” said
Briones.