DTI helps protect
the environment through accredited Service and Repair Enterprises
By
DTI-CPG-Fair Trade Enforcement Bureau
April 23, 2021
MAKATI CITY – The
Department of Trade and Industry - Fair Trade Enforcement Bureau
(DTI-FTEB), through the Business Licensing and Accreditation
Division (BLAD), accredits service and repair enterprises including
those that repair, service, install, and maintain refrigerator and
air conditioning (RAC) units, whether for household, commercial or
mobile (motor vehicle) purposes.
Department Administrative
Order No. 03, Series of 2006 requires these shops to have
refrigerant recovery machine to use in recovering refrigerants in
the A/C units to prevent the refrigerant from venting to the air
while being serviced or repaired. They are also required to have
non-disposable refrigerant cylinders/tanks, one for each type of
refrigerant to store the recovered refrigerants. Refrigerants are
known for having harmful effect on the environment since they have
global warming and ozone depletion potentials. Relative thereto, the
Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has a program
in the collection of these recovered refrigerants for proper
disposal.
Service and Repair Shop
Enterprises are also required to have technicians properly trained
and certified by the Technical Education and Skills Development
Authority (TESDA) and to submit copies of the relevant and valid
TESDA certificates as part of the accreditation requirements.
FTEB-BLAD conducts
validation inspection in the shop’s premises to verify the
application and to check the required tools and equipment including
the recovery machine. In 2019, the result of inspection showed that
several shops were found to have no recovery machines, as such were
endorsed to the FTEB Enforcement Division (ED) for issuance of
Notice of Violation (NOV) and filing of Formal Charge.
“We remind all Ref and
Air-conditioning SREs to submit proof of acquisition and a photo of
their recovery machine as evidence that they own or lease the said
equipment. New applicants, however, are to be inspected to ensure
and validate the presence of recovery machines in their respective
shop,” DTI-FTEB Director Ronnel O. Abrenica underscored.
Undersecretary for DTI -
Consumer Protection Group (CPG) Ruth B. Castelo also added that DTI
is one with DENR in protecting the environment and ensuring that
consumers are provided with fair and satisfactory service from Ref
and Air-conditioning service and repair shops and that sustainable
consumption is promoted and practiced as well.
The Ref and Aircon SREs is
the second among the most number of accredited SREs after Motor
Vehicle SREs.