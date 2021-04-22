DAR-8 maintains QMS, gets ISO recertification



The Department of Agrarian Reform Regional Office No. VIII was recommended by TUV NORD Philippines, Inc. for recertification of its quality management system based on ISO 9001:2015 standard after it expired on April 12 this year.

By JOSE ALSMITH L. SORIA

April 22, 2021

TACLOBAN CITY – Three years after it has been conferred with the internationally recognized quality management system (QMS) certification based on ISO 9001:2015 standard, the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) Regional Office VIII maintains its status after being recommended for recertification.

On Monday last week, TUV NORD Philippines, Inc. recommended the said office for recertification after the conduct of the remote audit.

In its report, TUV NORD Philippines, Inc. said “The organization has basically demonstrated that it operates its management system in order to ensure fulfillment of its own requirements, the requirements of its customers and the relevant legal requirements.”

Audit Team Leader Edmund Angelo Larroza cited in their report that “no nonconformity” was found. Rather, he emphasized the commendable positive aspects or good practices of the organization.

According to Larroza, they found the following positive aspects of the management system worthy of special mention – the recognitions received by the organization and its personnel; the infrastructure improvements such as the digital archiving for records and the feedback survey system; the controls implemented to prevent the spread of COVID-19; the Legal Cases Monitoring System; and the introduction of the Failure Mode and Effects Analysis (FMEA).

Further, the audit team also found the following items as potential for improvement – the ICT preventive maintenance plan; document and retrieval records; issuance of Corrective Action Requests for any finding that are recorded during the conduct of quality assurance inspection; and the minutes of management review meeting.

Meanwhile, in his message, DAR-8 OIC-Regional Director Ismael Aya-ay said “The top management conveys our sincerest thanks and appreciation as we recognize the substantial efforts and contributions casted by the entire DAR Regional Office workforce for hurdling the ISO 9001:2015 recertification.”

“All the hard works invested, whilst going through the rigors, are contributory to the success in our bid to sustain our quality management system,” he added.

Aya-ay encouraged everyone to carry on working for continual improvement.