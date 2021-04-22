DAR-8 maintains
QMS, gets ISO recertification
|
The
Department of Agrarian Reform Regional Office No. VIII was
recommended by TUV NORD Philippines, Inc. for
recertification of its quality management system based on
ISO 9001:2015 standard after it expired on April 12 this
year.
By
JOSE ALSMITH L.
SORIA
April 22, 2021
TACLOBAN CITY –
Three years after it has been conferred with the internationally
recognized quality management system (QMS) certification based on
ISO 9001:2015 standard, the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR)
Regional Office VIII maintains its status after being recommended
for recertification.
On Monday last week, TUV
NORD Philippines, Inc. recommended the said office for
recertification after the conduct of the remote audit.
In its report, TUV NORD
Philippines, Inc. said “The organization has basically demonstrated
that it operates its management system in order to ensure
fulfillment of its own requirements, the requirements of its
customers and the relevant legal requirements.”
Audit Team Leader Edmund
Angelo Larroza cited in their report that “no nonconformity” was
found. Rather, he emphasized the commendable positive aspects or
good practices of the organization.
According to Larroza, they
found the following positive aspects of the management system worthy
of special mention – the recognitions received by the organization
and its personnel; the infrastructure improvements such as the
digital archiving for records and the feedback survey system; the
controls implemented to prevent the spread of COVID-19; the Legal
Cases Monitoring System; and the introduction of the Failure Mode
and Effects Analysis (FMEA).
Further, the audit team
also found the following items as potential for improvement – the
ICT preventive maintenance plan; document and retrieval records;
issuance of Corrective Action Requests for any finding that are
recorded during the conduct of quality assurance inspection; and the
minutes of management review meeting.
Meanwhile, in his message,
DAR-8 OIC-Regional Director Ismael Aya-ay said “The top management
conveys our sincerest thanks and appreciation as we recognize the
substantial efforts and contributions casted by the entire DAR
Regional Office workforce for hurdling the ISO 9001:2015
recertification.”
“All the hard works
invested, whilst going through the rigors, are contributory to the
success in our bid to sustain our quality management system,” he
added.
Aya-ay encouraged everyone
to carry on working for continual improvement.
DAR Regional Office VIII
got its initial ISO 9001:2015 certification, with Certificate Number
756219, on April 13, 2018 which expired on April 12 this year.