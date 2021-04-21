DPWH
Leyte 2nd DEO Chief conducted various project inspection
|
On-going
construction of new DPWH L2DEO office building located in
Mac Arthur, Leyte.
By
DPWH L2DEO
April 21, 2021
MAC ARTHUR, Leyte –
Spearheaded by OIC-District Engineer Leo Edward Oppura and the
Inspectorate Team and Project Engineers of the Department of Public
Works and Highways (DPWH) Leyte Second District Engineering Office
(L2DEO) conducted various ocular project inspection.
Among those projects inspected were the New DPWH L2DEO office
building in Mac Arthur, Leyte; Hibuga river basin flood control in
Brgy. General Luna, Mayorga, Leyte; Batug flood control in Brgy.
Batug, Dulag, Leyte; Asset Preservation Program- Rehabilitation /
Reconstruction / Upgrading of Damaged Paved Road along Kiling-
Tanauan- Tabontabon- Julita Rd. - K0939+529- K0940+529.50;
Construction of missing links-new roads Burauen-Albuera road,
Burauen Package 1 and 2, Leyte; and the multi-purpose building in
Brgy. Poblacion, Burauen, Leyte.
“Our commitment to the public in delivering quality infrastructures
continues despite the coronavirus pandemic threat, we ensure project
implementation conforms with its plans and program of works,” said
Oppura.
