DPWH Leyte 2nd DEO Chief conducted various project inspection

DPWH Leyte 2nd DEO projects
On-going construction of new DPWH L2DEO office building located in Mac Arthur, Leyte.

By DPWH L2DEO
April 21, 2021

MAC ARTHUR, Leyte – Spearheaded by OIC-District Engineer Leo Edward Oppura and the Inspectorate Team and Project Engineers of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Leyte Second District Engineering Office (L2DEO) conducted various ocular project inspection.

Among those projects inspected were the New DPWH L2DEO office building in Mac Arthur, Leyte; Hibuga river basin flood control in Brgy. General Luna, Mayorga, Leyte; Batug flood control in Brgy. Batug, Dulag, Leyte; Asset Preservation Program- Rehabilitation / Reconstruction / Upgrading of Damaged Paved Road along Kiling- Tanauan- Tabontabon- Julita Rd. - K0939+529- K0940+529.50; Construction of missing links-new roads Burauen-Albuera road, Burauen Package 1 and 2, Leyte; and the multi-purpose building in Brgy. Poblacion, Burauen, Leyte.

“Our commitment to the public in delivering quality infrastructures continues despite the coronavirus pandemic threat, we ensure project implementation conforms with its plans and program of works,” said Oppura.

