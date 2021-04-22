TESDA to open
training program for agricultural drone operation
By
TESDA-PIAD
April 22, 2021
TAGUIG CITY – To
boost the country’s agriculture, forestry and fishery sector, the
Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) will
start offering a training program for Agricultural Drone Operation.
This was after TESDA,
together with the stakeholders and experts of agricultural remotely
piloted aircraft from the AgriDom Solutions Corp. developed the
Competency Standards (CS) for Agricultural Drone Operation which
will be used by training institutions.
Last March 18, TESDA
Secretary Isidro Lapeña issued a circular containing the guidelines
in the deployment of the Competency Standards (CS) for Agricultural
Drone Operation Level II.
Lapeña noted that the
training program aims to respond to industry skills requirements for
agricultural drone operation and produce individuals with 21st
Century Skills and compliant to the existing industry standards.
“We also want to provide
world-class and competent human resources for the Agricultural Drone
Operation under the Agriculture, Forestry and Fishery Sector,” he
said.
Lapeña has been strongly
supporting the agriculture sector to help the country achieve food
security, even listing it as among the top priorities of TESDA.
“We should be developing
more training programs that would shift the skills of our local
farmers from traditional farming to smart farming. We want to make
farming more attractive and enticing among the youth,” he added.
Drones become an essential
part of smart farming, helping farmers to deal with wide range of
challenges and gaining numerous benefits. Specifically, drones can
be used for the following: estimating soil condition, planting
future crops, fighting infections and pests, agriculture spraying,
crop surveillance, livestock monitoring, among others.
The TESDA chief is also
encouraging all Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET)
institutions to register their own agriculture drone operation
courses.
According to TESDA’s
Qualification and Standards Office (QSO), DJI Academy of Region XI
has started working on program offerings this April 2021.
Based on the competency
standards, trainees for agricultural drone operation who will be
trained for free must have basic communication and arithmetic
skills.
Meanwhile, an agricultural
drone operation trainer must be a holder of Trainer's Methodology
Certificate or must be a practicing trainer for two years; with two
year’s industry experience within the last five years related to
Agricultural Remotely Piloted Aircraft Operation; and must be a
holder of Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) license.
Graduates of Agricultural
Drone Operation could be employed as Ground Support, Junior Drone
Pilots, and Senior Drone Pilots.