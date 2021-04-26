Barugo-San Miguel
road section undergoes road rehabilitation
By
DPWH 2nd LED
April 26, 2021
BARUGO, Leyte –
Aiming to deliver a better road connectivity in the town of Barugo
and San Miguel in Leyte, the Department of Public Works and Highways
(DPWH) Leyte Second District Engineering Office works to improve
road network in these road sections.
The project involves
rehabilitation and improvement of intermittent section traversing
Poblacion District 4 to Barangay Calingcaguing in Barugo town
covering 5.19-lane kilometer.
“This is a vital road
considering that this road network serves as an alternative road for
motorists utilizing Palo-Carigara-Ormoc road section,” said OIC-District
Engineer Leo Oppura.
Barugo-San Miguel road
section is under the jurisdiction of the Provincial Government of
Leyte, connecting to the national road network. The Babatngon - San
Miguel road section is connected to Palo-Carigara-Ormoc road section
under Leyte First District Engineering Office. Meanwhile,
Bagahupi-Babatngon-Sta. Cruz-Barugo-Carigara road connects to Leyte
2nd District Engineering Office.
This road section had been
an alternate route to and from Tacloban, Ormoc, Biliran when the
Hiagsam Bridge along Palo-Carigara-Ormoc Road (Jaro road section)
was damaged due to severe flooding caused by typhoon Seniang in
December 2013, causing severe deterioration of the road pavement
thus immediate reconstruction is needed for the safety of the
travelling public.
Once completed, the
P43.808-million worth project will provide safer and convenient
travel of the motorists.
The rehabilitation project
commenced last April 12, 2021 and will be completed on or before
October 30, 2021 is part of the FY-2021 General Appropriation Act (GAA).