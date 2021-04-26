The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
 

Barugo-San Miguel road section undergoes road rehabilitation

Barugo-San Miguel road

By DPWH 2nd LED
April 26, 2021

BARUGO, Leyte – Aiming to deliver a better road connectivity in the town of Barugo and San Miguel in Leyte, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Leyte Second District Engineering Office works to improve road network in these road sections.

The project involves rehabilitation and improvement of intermittent section traversing Poblacion District 4 to Barangay Calingcaguing in Barugo town covering 5.19-lane kilometer.

“This is a vital road considering that this road network serves as an alternative road for motorists utilizing Palo-Carigara-Ormoc road section,” said OIC-District Engineer Leo Oppura.

Barugo-San Miguel road section is under the jurisdiction of the Provincial Government of Leyte, connecting to the national road network. The Babatngon - San Miguel road section is connected to Palo-Carigara-Ormoc road section under Leyte First District Engineering Office. Meanwhile, Bagahupi-Babatngon-Sta. Cruz-Barugo-Carigara road connects to Leyte 2nd District Engineering Office.

This road section had been an alternate route to and from Tacloban, Ormoc, Biliran when the Hiagsam Bridge along Palo-Carigara-Ormoc Road (Jaro road section) was damaged due to severe flooding caused by typhoon Seniang in December 2013, causing severe deterioration of the road pavement thus immediate reconstruction is needed for the safety of the travelling public.

Once completed, the P43.808-million worth project will provide safer and convenient travel of the motorists.

The rehabilitation project commenced last April 12, 2021 and will be completed on or before October 30, 2021 is part of the FY-2021 General Appropriation Act (GAA).

 

 