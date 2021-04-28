CARD e-Doctor
marks Year One; served more than 30,000 individuals through online
consultation
By
CARD MRI
April 28, 2021
SAN PABLO CITY –
CARD Mutually Reinforcing Institutions (CARD MRI) through its
Microfinance and Health Protection (MaHP) unit launched CARD
e-Doctor in April 2020 to continuously provide online medical access
to clients during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Said MaHP Director Dr.
Roderick Belen, "We started this online platform because we saw an
opportunity to continuously reach CARD MRI clients and their
families amidst the pandemic. We realized at the onset of community
quarantines and lockdowns last year that access to medical support
will be gravely needed as we face this health crisis.”
After a year of conducting
online consultations, the program recorded a total of 34,756
consultations. Further, a total of 11 partner doctors were tapped,
specializing in internal and general medicine, obstetrics and
gynecology, pediatrics, dentistry, ophthalmology, and orthopedic
surgery.
"When they invited me to
this program, I never hesitated to join because helping other people
is my purpose in life. Being part of this initiative made it easier
for doctors like us to reach clients in the country and address
their medical concerns," said Internal Medicine Physician Dr.
Remedios Maligaya.
Aside from the online
consultation, CARD e-Doctor also became a venue for CARD MRI to
inform and educate the general public about current health issues
and concerns. "Before the pandemic, we regularly conducted
simultaneous weekly community health days (CHD) nationwide to
provide medical, optical and dental check-ups. The CHD also allowed
us to host physical forums to discuss various health topics. We
decided to transform these forums online to continue our advocacy of
raising awareness on health and wellness,” Dr. Belen shared. He
recalled that when CARD e-Doctor held its first live consultation,
the viewers reached more than 2,500 viewers nationwide. The first
topic discussed in this Live is COVID-19, its symptoms, and
preventive measures.
"From a total of 149
health topics that were discussed, we have reached 15,404 live
viewers throughout the country. As we continuously fight the
COVID-19, we are now embracing to adopt advanced technology in order
to cater more clients and their families," he concluded.
