Army-PNPs Darangpanan offers food to people in need

By DPAO, 8ID PA

April 28, 2021

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City, Samar – Selling chicharon or pork rind has been the source of income of the 72-year old Anita Oliva. Despite her age, she worked hard to provide food on the table. For months since the Covid-19 pandemic began, her family has been struggling to make ends meet.

“Akon mga anak damo gihapon it mga anak salit kulang pa, may gin-atiman pod ako na pag-umangkon na may kapansanan.” (My children also have many children, so it’s not enough. I also provide the needs of my nephew who has a disability.)

Seeing the need to alleviate hunger, the soldiers of the 8th Infantry Division and the police personnel of the Samar Police Provincial Office strengthen the spirit of Bayanihan by setting up “Darangpanan” outside the 8ID Headquarters, Catbalogan City, Samar.

Darangpanan is a venue that provides food packs to families affected by the pandemic. Each food pack contains rice, canned goods, noodles, eggs, sugar, coffee, some fruits, and vegetables.

The 8th Infantry Division Chief of Staff, Colonel Perfecto P. Peneredondo said the initiative to help dubbed as the Kapwa Ko, Sagip Ko Program was made possible by the help of kind-hearted Samareños who never cease to extend their hand to the needy.

“It is this time of difficulty that we see the spirit of Bayanihan among every Filipino and how they willingly share a portion of what they have to those who need it the most,” Colonel Penaredondo said.

One of those who were able to receive goods is the15-year old Ryan Igdalino, who patiently fell in line just to bring home something to share with his family at home.

“Nakita ko kasi kung paano nahihirapan ang mga magulang ko ngayon upang may mapakain lang sa aming magkakapatid. Gusto kong tumulong kahit sa maliit na paraan, sagot ko na po hapunan namin mamaya.” (I see how my parents struggle just to provide food for me and my siblings. I want to help them even in the smallest way, I am in charge of tonight’s dinner.)

Colonel Penaredondo added that although they are delighted by the fact that many people benefited from this activity, a feeling of sadness still lingers, as there are still plenty of people who need help.

“May this initiative inspire others to help, especially during these trying times. I am also hoping that, with the help of some kind-hearted Samareños, this could last long, especially now that a lot of individuals have expressed their willingness to help the initiative.”