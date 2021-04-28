Army-PNPs
Darangpanan offers food to people in need
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
April 28, 2021
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City, Samar – Selling chicharon or pork rind has been the source
of income of the 72-year old Anita Oliva. Despite her age, she
worked hard to provide food on the table. For months since the
Covid-19 pandemic began, her family has been struggling to make ends
meet.
“Akon mga anak damo
gihapon it mga anak salit kulang pa, may gin-atiman pod ako na
pag-umangkon na may kapansanan.” (My children also have many
children, so it’s not enough. I also provide the needs of my nephew
who has a disability.)
Seeing the need to
alleviate hunger, the soldiers of the 8th Infantry Division and the
police personnel of the Samar Police Provincial Office strengthen
the spirit of Bayanihan by setting up “Darangpanan” outside the 8ID
Headquarters, Catbalogan City, Samar.
Darangpanan is a venue
that provides food packs to families affected by the pandemic. Each
food pack contains rice, canned goods, noodles, eggs, sugar, coffee,
some fruits, and vegetables.
The 8th Infantry Division
Chief of Staff, Colonel Perfecto P. Peneredondo said the initiative
to help dubbed as the Kapwa Ko, Sagip Ko Program was made possible
by the help of kind-hearted Samareños who never cease to extend
their hand to the needy.
“It is this time of
difficulty that we see the spirit of Bayanihan among every Filipino
and how they willingly share a portion of what they have to those
who need it the most,” Colonel Penaredondo said.
One of those who were able
to receive goods is the15-year old Ryan Igdalino, who patiently fell
in line just to bring home something to share with his family at
home.
“Nakita ko kasi kung paano
nahihirapan ang mga magulang ko ngayon upang may mapakain lang sa
aming magkakapatid. Gusto kong tumulong kahit sa maliit na paraan,
sagot ko na po hapunan namin mamaya.” (I see how my parents struggle
just to provide food for me and my siblings. I want to help them
even in the smallest way, I am in charge of tonight’s dinner.)
Colonel Penaredondo added
that although they are delighted by the fact that many people
benefited from this activity, a feeling of sadness still lingers, as
there are still plenty of people who need help.
“May this initiative
inspire others to help, especially during these trying times. I am
also hoping that, with the help of some kind-hearted Samareños, this
could last long, especially now that a lot of individuals have
expressed their willingness to help the initiative.”
As of 3pm, April 26,
Darangpanan was able to provide food packs to 316 individuals.